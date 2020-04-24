Tourism industry seeks Tk 2000cr cash incentives to survive





ATAB President Mansur Ahmed Kalam in a letter to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal recently raised the demand which is so needed to protect the country's travel agencies and tourism business. He highlighted various problems that industry is facing amid Covid shutdown including loss of working capital.

He said coronavirus is destroying the country's travel agencies and tourism business. He said the collapse of the world's economic base has almost destroyed all trade and commerce and put the tourism industry to a standstill. Airlines around the world have stopped operating their flights ending travels.

As a result, travel agencies, Hajj and Umrah operators, inbound and outbound tourism, domestic tourism, hotels and resorts, tourist visas, restaurant owners are facing huge loses. Depending on the organization, the minimum loss is Tk 4 lakh to Tk 50 lakh per month.

He requested the government to disburse the loan immediately from the PM's stimulus package so that the tourist operators can pay salaries to staff members and make other necessary payments at this difficult time. .

He also demanded waiver of taxes to make good other losses.

Pointing to global scenario, he said on March 13, the World Travel and Tourism Council has said that up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector are at risk due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bangladesh government has already formed a 14-member tourism crisis management committee headed by the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) CEO to find the kind of incentives the tourism stakeholders need to tackle the crisis.

Mentioning that the aviation and tourism sector as the country's largest service industry with 4 million employees, he said "owners of this sector in Bangladesh have to incur more than Tk 1 billion daily losses due to COVID-19 pandemic."

He said the global aviation sector is losing Tk 102 billion in a day and it is estimated that all components of tourism like tour operators, travel agents, hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, airlines, tourist transports, cruise and guides face as high as Tk 25,500 per day losses globally.

















