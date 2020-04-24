BB to appeal against US court order





"In a notice filed on April 20, 2020 (New York time), Bangladesh Bank stated that it will appeal to reconsider the opinion and order of the US District Court of New York, which earlier dismissed the case that Bangladesh Bank filed against RCBC and various parties," RCBC First Senior Vice President Ma. Christina Alvarez said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

This comes after RCBC reported last month that the Federal Court of New York dismissed the Bangladeshi central bank's case after granting a motion filed by RCBC and three other defendants, Manila Times reported.

The Yuchengco-led lender did not provide further details on the case, which stemmed from the illegal transfer of $81 million of the Bangladesh Bank's money from the New York Federal Reserve to RCBC's branch on Jupiter St in Makati City in 2016.

RCBC said earlier the case was "baseless" and "nothing more than a thinly veiled PR (public relations) campaign." It also claimed that the central bank had no right to file the lawsuit in America, since none of the defendants are there.

















