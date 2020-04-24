Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:01 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Miscellaneous

Covid-19

People, their rights must be front and centre: UN Chief

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has laid emphasis on respecting human rights at this time of crisis to build more effective and inclusive solutions for the emergency of today and the recovery for tomorrow.




"The message is clear. People - and their rights - must be front and centre. A human rights lens puts everyone in the picture and ensures that no one is left behind," said the UN Secretary-General in a message on human rights and Covid-19.
He said the virus threatens everyone and human rights uplift everyone.
Guterres urged all not to forget that the threat is the virus, not people. "We must ensure that any emergency measures - including states of emergency - are legal, proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory, have a specific focus and duration, and take the least intrusive approach possible to protect public health."
The best response, the UN chief said, is one that responds proportionately to immediate threats while protecting human rights and the rule of law.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People, their rights must be front and centre: UN Chief
Handing over a RT-PCR (coronavirus detecting unit) machine
Trump signs immigration order
KSA suspends praying in two Holy Mosques for Ramadan
Italy to start easing lockdown from May 4
World Press Freedom Index: BD slips one place to 151st
Army personnel distributes relief materials
5 physicians of Suhrawardy hospital test COVID-19 positive


Latest News
3 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft