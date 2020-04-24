People, their rights must be front and centre: UN Chief













"The message is clear. People - and their rights - must be front and centre. A human rights lens puts everyone in the picture and ensures that no one is left behind," said the UN Secretary-General in a message on human rights and Covid-19.

He said the virus threatens everyone and human rights uplift everyone.

Guterres urged all not to forget that the threat is the virus, not people. "We must ensure that any emergency measures - including states of emergency - are legal, proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory, have a specific focus and duration, and take the least intrusive approach possible to protect public health."

The best response, the UN chief said, is one that responds proportionately to immediate threats while protecting human rights and the rule of law. -UNB UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has laid emphasis on respecting human rights at this time of crisis to build more effective and inclusive solutions for the emergency of today and the recovery for tomorrow."The message is clear. People - and their rights - must be front and centre. A human rights lens puts everyone in the picture and ensures that no one is left behind," said the UN Secretary-General in a message on human rights and Covid-19.He said the virus threatens everyone and human rights uplift everyone.Guterres urged all not to forget that the threat is the virus, not people. "We must ensure that any emergency measures - including states of emergency - are legal, proportionate, necessary and non-discriminatory, have a specific focus and duration, and take the least intrusive approach possible to protect public health."The best response, the UN chief said, is one that responds proportionately to immediate threats while protecting human rights and the rule of law. -UNB