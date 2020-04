Handing over a RT-PCR (coronavirus detecting unit) machine





Prof Md Giash Uddin Mia, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, handing over a RT-PCR (coronavirus detecting unit) machine to Additional Secretary Md Sirajul Islam, Ministry of Health, on the university campus on Tuesday. Dr Muhammad Abdus Salam, Member-Secretary of Corona Preventive Committee of the university, was present, among others. photo: observer