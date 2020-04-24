Video
Trump signs immigration order

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

WASHINGTON, Apr 23: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into US, a move he said was necessary to help Americans find work in an economy ravaged by coronavirus.
But experts say the order will merely delay the issuance of green cards for a minority of applicants.




"This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," Trump said.
But the order includes a long list of exemptions, including for anyone who is currently in the country, those seeking entry to work as physicians and nurses, wealthy foreign investors, and the spouses and minor children of American citizens. The 60-day pause also leaves untouched the hundreds of thousands of temporary work and student visas the US issues each year.
That left partisans on both sides of the immigration battle accusing Trump of being driven more by politics than policy as he tries to rally voters in an election year. Yet experts say that, if the order is made permanent, it would also satisfy Trump's long-stalled push to end what he calls "chain migration." It's the latest example of his administration using the pandemic as cover to enact immigration policy changes he has long championed.    -AP


