Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:01 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
WHO warns malaria deaths could double during virus pandemic

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

GENEVA, Apr 23: The new coronavirus pandemic could severely disrupt access to anti-malaria nets and drugs in sub-Saharan Africa, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, warning that malaria deaths risked doubling if efforts are not urgently scaled up.
The UN health agency called on countries in sub-Saharan Africa, where nearly 95 percent of all the world's malaria cases and deaths occur, to rapidly distribute malaria prevention and treatment tools now, before they become too overwhelmed with novel coronavirus cases.    -AFP



