Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:01 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Foreign News

Italy launches antibody tests for virus immunity

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

ROME, Apr 23: Italy began conducting antibody tests in the northern region of Lombardy on Thursday, seeking information about coronavirus immunity to help guide authorities as they reopen the long locked-down country.
Lombardy, the region hardest-hit by the coronavirus crisis in Europe's worst-affected country, is betting that the science about "herd immunity" derived from the blood tests will help the prosperous industrial region return to work faster and safer.
Nearly 13,000 people have already died of the virus in densely populated Lombardy, whose capital is Milan -- more than half of Italy's total dead.
Although Germany has already started nationwide antibody tests and countries such as Finland and Britain have announced plans to roll them out, many questions remain about how reliable data derived from the tests will be.
Health authorities have said 20,000 tests would be performed every day in Lombardy. First to be tested are those in the worst-hit provinces: health workers, those under quarantine showing coronavirus symptoms and those they have been in contact with, as well as others with mild symptoms.
Authorities hope to roll out the tests to the wider region after April 29.
The head of Italy's National Health Council, Franco Locatelli, said last month that antibody tests would help authorities determine the spread of the coronavirus.
Data would also provide "very relevant information on herd immunity" which would useful in developing strategies to help restart the country, he said, such as who could be allowed to go back to work.




The kits, made by Italian biotech firm DiaSorin, look for the presence of antibodies in the blood. Such antibodies indicate that the person has been exposed to the virus, pointing to some level of immunity.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO warns malaria deaths could double during virus pandemic
Italy launches antibody tests for virus immunity
Instead of tackling Covid-19, BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred, claims Sonia
WHO warns pandemic far from over
Turkish mosque turned into temporary ‘supermarket’
North Korea media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages
Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer
UK govt accused of slow response to virus outbreak


Latest News
3 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft