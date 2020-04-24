Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:00 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Foreign News

EU Haggles Over Virus Rescue Deal

WHO warns pandemic far from over

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

BRUSSELS, Apr 23: Bitterly divided EU leaders was to try Thursday to hammer out a huge coronavirus rescue package, as the WHO warned the pandemic is far from over.While there are signs the COVID-19 outbreak is slowing and some countries have started to ease restrictions affecting billions of people, the world is grappling with how to repair economic damage on a scale not seen for nearly a century.
Other nations are still in the early stages of the fight against a disease that has killed more than 180,000 people and infected 2.6 million worldwide, even as it appears to be peaking in Europe and the United States.
Oil prices and stocks rallied on Thursday after a virus-induced pounding earlier this week but uncertainty remained, with governments fearing a second wave of coronavirus infections if lockdowns are lifted too fast.
In Europe, still the worst-hit continent with 110,000 deaths, leaders are set to haggle via video conference on a giant economic recovery package, but a deep north-south divide threatens to scupper any progress.
The fight has reopened the wounds of the 2009 economic crisis with debt-laden southern states like Spain and Italy, both badly hit by the disease, demanding help to get back on their feet.
"With the pandemic, nobody calls," says Pedro Oran, a 53-year-old Spaniard who usually works by helping a plumber, as he lined up to collect food for the first time at a Madrid soup kitchen.
But richer northern countries like Germany and the Netherlands, while saying they are ready to help for now, insist they will not take the long-term step of pooling debt with Mediterranean governments they accuse of profligacy.
"In the spirit of solidarity, we should be prepared to make completely different, that is to say significantly higher contributions to the European budget over a set period," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told lawmakers in Berlin.
In a sign of how far apart the bloc's 27 countries are, leaders will not even issue their usual joint statement after the videoconference, a diplomat said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO warns malaria deaths could double during virus pandemic
Italy launches antibody tests for virus immunity
Instead of tackling Covid-19, BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred, claims Sonia
WHO warns pandemic far from over
Turkish mosque turned into temporary ‘supermarket’
North Korea media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages
Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer
UK govt accused of slow response to virus outbreak


Latest News
3 more infected with coronavirus in Manikganj
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft