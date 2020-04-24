Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:00 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Sports

German football outlines plan for May return

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BERLIN, APRIL 23: The German football league is set to announce plans Thursday for the Bundesliga to restart without spectators in the first half of May, but a move hailed as a welcome return to normality by some is meeting opposition from some scientists and fans.
The Bundesliga would be the major European league to restart, potentially making it the focus of sports fans starved of action across the world.
Germany has been less affected by the coronavirus pandemic than other European countries, partly due to mass testing.
That situation has allowed the leaders of the powerful states of Bavaria -- home to reigning German champions Bayern Munich -- and the football hotbed state of North-Rhine Westphalia to back football's resumption, albeit in empty stadiums.
But the move to allow players back onto the pitch is being treated with caution.
Bavaria state leader Markus Soeder made it clear that football will not be given a "blank cheque" to continue at a time of competing funding priorities, and the situation will be constantly reviewed.
"I can imagine that things will develop from one match day to the next," he said.
The German league (DFL) will still need the green light from Angela Merkel's government and the heads of Germany's states to resume.
Germany's top 36 clubs, who make up the first and second divisions, were meeting via video conference Thursday to outline details of the restart.
According to the Bild daily, a leaked 41-page document states the goal is for matches to be played "with an acceptable medical risk".
One scenario envisages matches starting on May 9, while other plans set May 16 as the target date.
It is planned that the league season will finish by June 30, which would free up around 300 million euros ($323 million) in television money, an essential boost for several cash-strapped clubs.
Only up to 300 people -- players, coaches, officials, stewards and media would be allowed in stadiums for each match.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sports nostalgia all the rage during virus lockdown
German football outlines plan for May return
Bale gives £500,000 to 'special' Cardiff hospital
Saliva on cricket balls is not the biggest risk
T20 World Cup fixture remained unchanged
Ashraful to auction his bats to raise fund
Shakib's historical WC bat raises 20 lakhs from auction
Shakib pays off due salaries of his aquaculture farm workers


Latest News
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft