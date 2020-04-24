Video
T20 World Cup fixture remained unchanged

FTP to review on mutual consent basis

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

The fate of the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia is doubtful due to coronavirus outbreak. It was heard that the tournament possibly will rescheduled next year, but the ICC informed on Thursday by a media release that the ICC and the hosts Australia are hopeful to role the ball on the ground in due time.  
The decision was taken during the Chief Executives' Committee meeting via video conference hosted by the ICC. During the call, the CEOs of the 12 Full Members and three Associate representatives confirmed their full commitment to work in partnership to address the challenges the sport will face in the coming weeks and months. The meeting heard updates from all attendees regarding the current situation in their own countries.
The CEC was updated on the continuing contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021. Planning for hold both events as currently scheduled is ongoing.
There was agreement that the disrupted FTP programme would need to be collectively reviewed through to 2023 with a view to rescheduling as much of the cricket that has been postponed due to COVID-19 as possible.
Discussions and decisions on this and the future of both the World Test Championship and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League will be held at a later date when there is a greater understanding of the impact of the cricket that has been lost on the
competitions.


