Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 6:00 PM
latest 4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs       
Home Sports

Shakib's historical WC bat raises 20 lakhs from auction

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter

Shakib's historical WC bat raises 20 lakhs from auction

Shakib's historical WC bat raises 20 lakhs from auction

The poster boy of Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan had set a unique non-sporting record on Wednesday selling his dearest bat to extend his hand to the underprivileged coronavirus affected people in Bangladesh.
Auction4Action arranged an online bid to sale the bat at 4:00 pm (BST) and continued till 11:15pm. The base price for the bid was five lakhs. But an American citizen from Bangladesh had grasped the symbol of cricketing masterpiece for BDT 20 lakhs.
"This is a very special bat to me, but my people are even more special to me. Due to this crisis, I have finally decided to auction my SG bat through which I scored 1500 runs and performed so well at the ICC World Cup in 2019 with all your blessings," Shakib wrote on his facebook page before starting the bid.
He thanked bid participants and his fans. SAH75 also invited solvent countrymen to come forward in the battle against coronavirus. He said, "We are facing a challenge we have never seen before and need to help each in every possible way to win this war. Let's thank all the celebrated personalities who will take part in this amazing auction and help donate to their chosen charities. Hopefully I will be able to take part again soon with some other memorabilia of mine worth some value to you all".
"Thanks again for all the support and kindness. I feel myself strongest when I receive such love from you," he added.
In a facebook live interview during the auction Shakib informed many trivia about his favourite bat. He said, "I batted all the matches in Ireland series with it and did well. It's a net bat and possibly it was the 2nd or 3rd bat for the World Cup but definitely not the 1st bat. But still I decided to bat with it in England."
"I had superstition that I'll do something extra ordinary with this bat. So, I used it throughout the tournament using batting-taps on the scratches on the bat surface. I did very well," the southpaw explained.
"I continued batting with it during home series after the World Cup and I possibly shall continue batting with it if I was not banned. In that sense, I am not out with this bat," he said smilingly .
Shakib scored 606 runs in eight matches during last World Cup with two centuries and five fifties using the SG bat that he sold for charitable purpose.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sports nostalgia all the rage during virus lockdown
German football outlines plan for May return
Bale gives £500,000 to 'special' Cardiff hospital
Saliva on cricket balls is not the biggest risk
T20 World Cup fixture remained unchanged
Ashraful to auction his bats to raise fund
Shakib's historical WC bat raises 20 lakhs from auction
Shakib pays off due salaries of his aquaculture farm workers


Latest News
Bangladesh Navy distributes relief in Hatiya
328 more Bangladeshis return home from Delhi, Chennai
Google requires all advertisers to pass an identity verification process
Faridpur mayor fined over irregularities in distributing relief
US issues new guidelines for small business loans
Trump, Trudeau among world leaders wish for Ramadan
UK Treasury considers 100% guarantee on micro firm loans
Man killed as truck rams motorcycle
Second youth, shot by minister's gunman, dies
4 deaths, 503 test positive in last 24 hrs
Most Read News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Govt takes up special project to fight corona
Notification on extended holiday issued
Coronavirus death toll reaches 127
No separate arrangements for VIPs: Health Minister
It is important to extend the shutdown
Offices under 18 ministries to remain open in holiday
Not more than 12 devotees in Taraweeh prayers: Ministry
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft