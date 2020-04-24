

Shakib's historical WC bat raises 20 lakhs from auction

Auction4Action arranged an online bid to sale the bat at 4:00 pm (BST) and continued till 11:15pm. The base price for the bid was five lakhs. But an American citizen from Bangladesh had grasped the symbol of cricketing masterpiece for BDT 20 lakhs.

"This is a very special bat to me, but my people are even more special to me. Due to this crisis, I have finally decided to auction my SG bat through which I scored 1500 runs and performed so well at the ICC World Cup in 2019 with all your blessings," Shakib wrote on his facebook page before starting the bid.

He thanked bid participants and his fans. SAH75 also invited solvent countrymen to come forward in the battle against coronavirus. He said, "We are facing a challenge we have never seen before and need to help each in every possible way to win this war. Let's thank all the celebrated personalities who will take part in this amazing auction and help donate to their chosen charities. Hopefully I will be able to take part again soon with some other memorabilia of mine worth some value to you all".

"Thanks again for all the support and kindness. I feel myself strongest when I receive such love from you," he added.

In a facebook live interview during the auction Shakib informed many trivia about his favourite bat. He said, "I batted all the matches in Ireland series with it and did well. It's a net bat and possibly it was the 2nd or 3rd bat for the World Cup but definitely not the 1st bat. But still I decided to bat with it in England."

"I had superstition that I'll do something extra ordinary with this bat. So, I used it throughout the tournament using batting-taps on the scratches on the bat surface. I did very well," the southpaw explained.

"I continued batting with it during home series after the World Cup and I possibly shall continue batting with it if I was not banned. In that sense, I am not out with this bat," he said smilingly .

Shakib scored 606 runs in eight matches during last World Cup with two centuries and five fifties using the SG bat that he sold for charitable purpose.





















