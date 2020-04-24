7th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy today

The 7th anniversary of the Rana Plaza collapse, the worst-ever tragedy in the country's multi-billion dollar ready-made garment (RMG) industry, will be observed today (Friday) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, there will be no outdoor programmes to recall the victims as the country is in nationwide shutdown over global coronavirus outbreak. Different right bodies, worker organisations and left-leaning political parties, including Rana Plaza Survivors' Association, usually arrange various programmes every year, remembering the tragedy.

On April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza, an illegally-constructed building in Savar which housed five garment factories, came down crashing, killing, 1,138 people and injuring over 2,000 others. -UNB