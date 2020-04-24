Video
Friday, 24 April, 2020, 5:59 PM
Tipu sees no crisis of essentials in Ramadan

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the country would not face crisis of essential commodities, including edible oil, sugar and onion, during the holy month of Ramadan.
The minister said at a meeting with different stakeholders at his Secretariat office on Thursday.
Commerce Secretary Dr Zafar Uddin conducted the meeting.
Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chairman, Bangladesh Tariff Commission, Bablu Kumar Saha, Director General, National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, Obaidul Azam, Additional Secretary (Exports), DGFI, NSI, Special Branch Representative, TCB Chairman Bri. J. Md Hasan Jahangir, Dhaka Metropolitan Police representative, Deputy Commissioner along with producers, importers and wholesalers of essential commodities were present.
The minister said stocks of essential commodities at government and private levels have already been increased for the holy month of Ramadan. Domestic manufacturers have produced more than the country's demand. Adequate quantities of imported goods are also in the stock.
He said that in the current situation, special measures have been taken for smooth transportation of goods and speedy discharge of imported goods. There is no crisis in any product and there is no possibility or reason for price increase.
All concerned should be sincerely responsible and work for the welfare of the people of the country. The task force and various committees formed to ensure supply and fair price of all products need to work more diligently. The Ministry of Commerce and the government will provide all necessary assistance, he added.
Tipu Mushi has reaffirmed that stern action will be taken against anyone involved in irregularities in selling products of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).
The minister said monitoring has been strengthened with respect to selling TCB goods meant for selling at subsidized prices, with the help of administration.


