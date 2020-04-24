10 more UP chairmen, members suspended





The Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Thursday issued separate notifications suspending the public representatives.

The seven UP chairmen, who were suspended on Thursday, are- Kedarpur UP chairman Nure Alam Bepari of Barishal's Babuganj, Rajapur UP chairman Mizanur Rahman Khan of Bhola Sadar, Kamalapur UP Chairman Monir Hossain Mreedha of Potuakhali Sadar, Rahanpur UP Chairman Shah Al Shahfi Ansari of Chapainawabganj's Gomostapur, Joshai UP Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Mandol of Rajbari's Pangsha, Perhli UP Chairman Jarjid Molla and Joynagar UP Chairman Alauddin Chowdhury of Narail's Kalia.

The UP members suspended, are- Gaokandia UP member Rafiqul Islam of Netrokona's Durgapur, Golachipa UP member Mohiuddin Sohel and Keshabpur UP member Lipi Begum of Potuakhali's Golachipa.



























A total of 10 more public representatives - seven union parishad (UP) chairmen and three members - have been suspended for irregularities in distributing and misappropriating the relief materials the government allocated for the distressed people suffering for food constrains due to Covid 19 pandemic.The Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Thursday issued separate notifications suspending the public representatives.The seven UP chairmen, who were suspended on Thursday, are- Kedarpur UP chairman Nure Alam Bepari of Barishal's Babuganj, Rajapur UP chairman Mizanur Rahman Khan of Bhola Sadar, Kamalapur UP Chairman Monir Hossain Mreedha of Potuakhali Sadar, Rahanpur UP Chairman Shah Al Shahfi Ansari of Chapainawabganj's Gomostapur, Joshai UP Chairman Siddiqur Rahman Mandol of Rajbari's Pangsha, Perhli UP Chairman Jarjid Molla and Joynagar UP Chairman Alauddin Chowdhury of Narail's Kalia.The UP members suspended, are- Gaokandia UP member Rafiqul Islam of Netrokona's Durgapur, Golachipa UP member Mohiuddin Sohel and Keshabpur UP member Lipi Begum of Potuakhali's Golachipa.