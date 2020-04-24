Video
Friday, 24 April, 2020
Home Back Page

4 members of a family murdered in Gazipur

Published : Friday, 24 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, April 23: Four members of a family have been found dead with their throats slashed at a house in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila, police said.
The incident took place supposedly early Thursday at a second storied building in Jaina Bazar area of Telihati union of the upazila.
The deceased are Fatema Begum, 40, wife of a Malaysia expatriate, her two daughters Nura, 16, Haurin, 11 and her mentally challenged son Fadil, 7, family sources confirmed.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) Liakat Ali of Sreepur Police Station said they found nude bodies of the mother and two daughters and recovered a knife and hatchet beside them. Four of them were killed in the same room.
He said they have started investigation into the murder. Tarek Hasan Bachchu, member of Telihati Union Parishad said, "The incident might have taken place after midnight. It is surprising that the neighbours did not hear the screams of the victims."


