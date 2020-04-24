

Former cabinet secretary Saadat Hussein passes away

Saadat, also a freedom fighter, breathed his last at 10:30pm at United Hospital in the city at the age of 73, his family sources said.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last several days for various physical complications, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney related ailments.

Saadat is survived by his wife, one son and two daughters.

He served as the cabinet secretary from 2002-2005 and PSC chairman from 2007 to 2011. -BSS





















