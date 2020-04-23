Trump says US will destroy any Iranian gunboats harassing US ships

WASHINGTON, Apr 22: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered the US military to attack and destroy any

Iranian vessel that harasses US Navy ships.

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump said on Twitter.

The order came one week after 11 small armed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps speedboats swarmed around US Navy and Coast Guard ships in international waters in the northern Gulf. -AFP