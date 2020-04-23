Video
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:40 AM
Front Page

No Iftar market on streets during Ramadan: IGP

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday said they would not allow anyone to cook and sell iftar items on the streets during the upcoming month of Ramadan, in order to avoid public gathering and spread of coronavirus.
Police will also be alerted so that there is no mass gathering in the name of iftar distribution anywhere, the IGP said during a video conference with top police officials of different units across the country.
The directives came at a time when gathering at kitchen markets has become a major concern for authorities since the countrywide shutdown began last month.
Police officials said only brick and mortar restaurants will be allowed to sell iftar items on a limited scale since some essential offices are still open and many city dwellers have no cooking facilities.
Moudud Hawlader, officer-in-charge of Chawk Bazar Police Station said they would strictly follow the directive and the traditional iftar market in Chawk Bazar will remain closed this year, considering the present situation.
In the video conference, the IGP also directed to strengthen market monitoring to keep prices of daily essentials and provide assistance to ensure uninterrupted food supply.
The police chief said they would not allow irregularities in relief distribution and asked police to coordinate work with the local administration.
He also directed force members to facilitate the workers engaged in paddy harvesting but asked to bolster steps to stop unnecessary public movement.
He encouraged the public to take police assistance during private relief distribution and to provide relief to the houses of the poor people at night to avoid gathering.
He also asked unit chiefs to ensure the best treatment for police infected with Covid-19 while performing duties and to regularly enquire about colleagues in quarantine or isolation.
Benazir also alerted police about the rise of militant groups and the spread of fake news and rumours during the crisis.    -Agencies


