Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:40 AM
Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
Home Front Page

India hands over Bangabandhu’s assassin Moslem Uddin: NDTV

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

For the second time in 30 days, Indian Intelligence agencies reportedly handed over to Bangladesh another key conspirator convicted in the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman-the founder of the neighbouring country, NDTV says.
According to reports, a second conspirator, Risaldar Moslem Uddin, was handed over on Monday evening to Bangladesh at an undisclosed land border crossing.
Moslem Uddin is believed to be one of the conspirators who shot down Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In February, New Delhi had handed over an absconding assassin to Dhaka.  
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is popularly known as Bangabandhu, was the father of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He and most members of his family were brutally gunned down in their home in Dhaka on August 15 in 1975.
On April 12, Bangladesh executed the first fugitive, Abdul Majed, 73, who used to be a captain in the Army.
Both the assassins were reportedly living in West Bengal for over two decades. Abdul Majid was picked up from near his home in south Kolkata late February. Moslem Uddin was detained in Bongaon, some 70 km away.  
Abdul Majed had been passing himself off as a teacher while Moslem Uddin ran a small herbal medicine shop. According to easternlinks.com, a news portal that broke the story, Majed revealed Moslem Uddin's whereabouts before he was hanged.
Both are among at least a dozen others who were convicted of the assassination of Mujibur Rahman by the Bangladesh Supreme Court in 2009. Five of the convicted men were executed in 2010. At least four convicts are still at large.
The reported intelligence operation to track Moslem Uddin was conducted under deep cover by top agencies and even the West Bengal police was unaware of the operation, sources say.
When initial reports about the operation emerged along with photos and videos of the suspect, there was a lot of confusion because some sources claimed the man in the photo - who was allegedly Moslem Uddin - had died a few years ago.




According to some reports, Bangladesh used highly sophisticated facial recognition technology to confirm that the man being handed over was indeed the fugitive.  Official confirmation of the operation is awaited both in India and Bangladesh.


