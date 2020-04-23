Video
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
House owner sent to jail for evicting tenant

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Wednesday sent a female house owner to jail in a case lodged over evicting her tenant for failing to pay one month's due rent. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sayeed sent house owner Nur Akhter Shampa of capital's Panthapath area to jail, rejecting her bail plea.
Sub-inspector Saidur Rahman of Kalabagan Police Station, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced Shampa before the court, seeking a five-day remand for her.
After hearing the both sides, the court sent Shampa to jail.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the house owner from Panthpath area on Tuesday night.
Shampa, owner of House No 58/7 in the capital's Panthapath, beat her tenant Md Selim Hossain and his wife as they couldn't pay their due rent amid the coronavirus crisis, and threw them out of their home at midnight on Sunday with their two children, one of them is only two-month-old.
Shampa even threatened law enforcers as they tried to convince her to take the helpless tenant back.
Later, tenant Md Selim Hossain filed the case against Shampa with Kalabagan Police Station.


