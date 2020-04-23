PM to join Covid-19 virtual conference Thursday





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join a virtual conference on 'Enhancing regional cooperation in South Asia to combat Covid-19 related impact on its Economics' on Thursday evening.The Prime Minister will deliver the opening remarks on 'Bangladesh-Building Regional Resilience to fight Covid-19' at the conference, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.The conference will startwith the welcome remarks by Borge Brende, the President of World Economic (WEF), at 7:00pm.Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director for South-East Asia of the World Health Organization (WHO), will make a special briefing on the COVID-19 situation.Arnaud Bernaert, Head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare of the World Economic Forum, will provide important insights over the coronavirus situation from the Forum's Healthcare Community.Then the moderator will open the floor and call upon relevant contributors to share their views.The participants are members of the Regional Action Group for the South Asia.The conference will be wrapped up with the presentation of summary and next steps from the World Economic Forum. -UNB