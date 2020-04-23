Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:39 AM
latest Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
Home Front Page

Coronavirus Fallout

OIC urges int’l financial bodies to write off debts of LDCs

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Diplomatic Correspondent

The OIC Executive Committee has made an urgent appeal to the international financial institutions and the bilateral, regional and international partners- especially the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider writing off the debts of LDCs and make financial assistance, concessional loans and basic support accessible to OIC member states to combat the COVID-19 and its aftermath.
It also urged the parties in conflict areas to declare a ceasefire, end the violence and allow medical and food assistance to reach the affected. The committee also made an appeal to the humanitarian actors to provide food aid and identify safe pathways for helping the countries concerned.
It made these appeal at a virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday. The current OIC Executive Committee comprises of six member states- Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia, United Arab Emirates, and Niger. The meeting was chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Foreign Ministers or designated representatives of
these six countries and OIC Secretary General.
Taking part in the discussion, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen urged the Middle Eastern countries and other OIC member states to give utmost importance on the issue of job retention of domestic and resident migrant workers- so that sudden shock of unemployment can be cushioned and the social balance can be preserved to contain the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He made this appeal at a virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has committed to strengthen the coordination of national, regional and international efforts to draw up containment strategies and to enhance the capacity of health and medical personnel to stem the spread of COVID-19 in member states.
During the meeting Bangladesh proposed to establish an OIC Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, based on voluntary contributions of the Member States.
Bangladesh further requested to engage humanitarian organizations in Member States to provide sufficient financial assistance, medical support to the Muslim migrant workers from LDCs and developing countries until the impact of the epidemic is over and also to advocate for their job retention to ensure their healthy livelihoods. Bangladesh also underscored the exigency of collective actions of Members States to look after the well-being of Muslim refugees around the globe through resource allocation amidst this humanitarian crisis.
In his statement Minister Dr Momen called for collective efforts emanating from the spirit of Islam and brotherhood of Muslim ummah to fight this pandemic, together.
Bangladesh also called upon the General Secretariat and its organs to connect the research organizations in the field of medical sciences and medical equipment and also to incorporate the business bodies of the member states to facilitate bulk production of the required medical items.
Bangladesh further requested to engage humanitarian organizations in Member States to provide sufficient financial assistance, medical support to the Muslim migrant workers from LDCs and developing countries until the impact of the epidemic is over and also to advocate for their job retention to ensure their healthy livelihoods. Bangladesh also underscored the exigency of collective actions of Members States to look after the well-being of Muslim refugees around the globe through resource allocation amidst this humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, Islamic Development Bank Group, an organ of the OIC, already announced a US$2.3 billion under its Rapid Response Initiative to contain the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, Islamic Solidarity Fund, another organ of the OIC engaged in humanitarian /charitable activities, also established a separate account to raise resources to assist Member States, especially LDCs, to strengthen their capabilities in response to the pandemic, particularly in health sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump says US will destroy any Iranian gunboats harassing US ships
NY doctors alarmed as corona patients’ blood thickens
No Iftar market on streets during Ramadan: IGP
India hands over Bangabandhu’s assassin Moslem Uddin: NDTV
House owner sent to jail for evicting tenant
Beggar, who donated his savings, gets house from govt
‘A disaster’: Roche CEO’s verdict on some Covid-19 antibody tests
India suspends coronavirus antibody tests after questions


Latest News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Sakib Al Hasan pays crab farm workers' salaries at last
Youth held for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Netrakona
Coronavirus pandemic 'amplifies press freedom threats'
Man dies with corona symptoms in Kushtia
13 admitted to Rajshahi hospitals with coronavirus symptoms
4 death reported in Naogaon
163 more quarantined in Rangamati
Body buried by UNO, OC after Alems refuse to hold janaza
Indians among 72 test positive in Barishal division
Most Read News
General holiday to be extended till May 5
COVID-19: Emphasis on research and use of modern technology
264 UK, 154 Turkish citizens leave Dhaka
Virus death toll reaches 120
Karwan Bazar retail sales asked to stop as 6 corona cases found
27 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia
House owner held for evicting tenant
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Paddy prices drop in harvesting season
Unregulated movement of people worrying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft