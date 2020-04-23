OIC urges int’l financial bodies to write off debts of LDCs





It also urged the parties in conflict areas to declare a ceasefire, end the violence and allow medical and food assistance to reach the affected. The committee also made an appeal to the humanitarian actors to provide food aid and identify safe pathways for helping the countries concerned.

It made these appeal at a virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday. The current OIC Executive Committee comprises of six member states- Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia, United Arab Emirates, and Niger. The meeting was chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Foreign Ministers or designated representatives of

these six countries and OIC Secretary General.

Taking part in the discussion, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen urged the Middle Eastern countries and other OIC member states to give utmost importance on the issue of job retention of domestic and resident migrant workers- so that sudden shock of unemployment can be cushioned and the social balance can be preserved to contain the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made this appeal at a virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has committed to strengthen the coordination of national, regional and international efforts to draw up containment strategies and to enhance the capacity of health and medical personnel to stem the spread of COVID-19 in member states.

During the meeting Bangladesh proposed to establish an OIC Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, based on voluntary contributions of the Member States.

Bangladesh further requested to engage humanitarian organizations in Member States to provide sufficient financial assistance, medical support to the Muslim migrant workers from LDCs and developing countries until the impact of the epidemic is over and also to advocate for their job retention to ensure their healthy livelihoods. Bangladesh also underscored the exigency of collective actions of Members States to look after the well-being of Muslim refugees around the globe through resource allocation amidst this humanitarian crisis.

In his statement Minister Dr Momen called for collective efforts emanating from the spirit of Islam and brotherhood of Muslim ummah to fight this pandemic, together.

Bangladesh also called upon the General Secretariat and its organs to connect the research organizations in the field of medical sciences and medical equipment and also to incorporate the business bodies of the member states to facilitate bulk production of the required medical items.

Bangladesh further requested to engage humanitarian organizations in Member States to provide sufficient financial assistance, medical support to the Muslim migrant workers from LDCs and developing countries until the impact of the epidemic is over and also to advocate for their job retention to ensure their healthy livelihoods. Bangladesh also underscored the exigency of collective actions of Members States to look after the well-being of Muslim refugees around the globe through resource allocation amidst this humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Islamic Development Bank Group, an organ of the OIC, already announced a US$2.3 billion under its Rapid Response Initiative to contain the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, Islamic Solidarity Fund, another organ of the OIC engaged in humanitarian /charitable activities, also established a separate account to raise resources to assist Member States, especially LDCs, to strengthen their capabilities in response to the pandemic, particularly in health sector.



















The OIC Executive Committee has made an urgent appeal to the international financial institutions and the bilateral, regional and international partners- especially the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider writing off the debts of LDCs and make financial assistance, concessional loans and basic support accessible to OIC member states to combat the COVID-19 and its aftermath.It also urged the parties in conflict areas to declare a ceasefire, end the violence and allow medical and food assistance to reach the affected. The committee also made an appeal to the humanitarian actors to provide food aid and identify safe pathways for helping the countries concerned.It made these appeal at a virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday. The current OIC Executive Committee comprises of six member states- Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia, United Arab Emirates, and Niger. The meeting was chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Foreign Ministers or designated representatives ofthese six countries and OIC Secretary General.Taking part in the discussion, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen urged the Middle Eastern countries and other OIC member states to give utmost importance on the issue of job retention of domestic and resident migrant workers- so that sudden shock of unemployment can be cushioned and the social balance can be preserved to contain the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.He made this appeal at a virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday.During the meeting, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has committed to strengthen the coordination of national, regional and international efforts to draw up containment strategies and to enhance the capacity of health and medical personnel to stem the spread of COVID-19 in member states.During the meeting Bangladesh proposed to establish an OIC Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund, based on voluntary contributions of the Member States.Bangladesh further requested to engage humanitarian organizations in Member States to provide sufficient financial assistance, medical support to the Muslim migrant workers from LDCs and developing countries until the impact of the epidemic is over and also to advocate for their job retention to ensure their healthy livelihoods. Bangladesh also underscored the exigency of collective actions of Members States to look after the well-being of Muslim refugees around the globe through resource allocation amidst this humanitarian crisis.In his statement Minister Dr Momen called for collective efforts emanating from the spirit of Islam and brotherhood of Muslim ummah to fight this pandemic, together.Bangladesh also called upon the General Secretariat and its organs to connect the research organizations in the field of medical sciences and medical equipment and also to incorporate the business bodies of the member states to facilitate bulk production of the required medical items.Bangladesh further requested to engage humanitarian organizations in Member States to provide sufficient financial assistance, medical support to the Muslim migrant workers from LDCs and developing countries until the impact of the epidemic is over and also to advocate for their job retention to ensure their healthy livelihoods. Bangladesh also underscored the exigency of collective actions of Members States to look after the well-being of Muslim refugees around the globe through resource allocation amidst this humanitarian crisis.Meanwhile, Islamic Development Bank Group, an organ of the OIC, already announced a US$2.3 billion under its Rapid Response Initiative to contain the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, Islamic Solidarity Fund, another organ of the OIC engaged in humanitarian /charitable activities, also established a separate account to raise resources to assist Member States, especially LDCs, to strengthen their capabilities in response to the pandemic, particularly in health sector.