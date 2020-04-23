Video
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:39 AM
Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
10 new deaths, 390 test positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Ten more people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 120.
Besides, 390 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 3,772.
Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure in the health bulletin.
"We tested 3,096 samples in the last 24 hours and 390 more patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus infections among them. The total number of the effected people has risen to 3,772. Ten more people have died of Covid-19," she said.
Of the deceased, seven were men and three women. "Seven of the dead were from Dhaka and one each was from Mymensingh, Narayanganj and Tangail," she added.
Prof Nasima mentioned that three of the deceased were aged above 60, two between 51 and 60, two between 41 and 50 and two between 21 and 30.
Five more patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the number of people who have already made recovery to 92, she said.
The DGHS additional director general also highlighted that the lengthy recovery period is the reason behind the low recovery rate in Bangladesh.  
"Those who are affected need long time
for recovery. Even after being tested negative, they might show symptoms. Patients need almost a month for complete recovery," she said.  
Prof Nasima noted that Covid-19 patients have so far been identified in 55 out of total 64 districts in the country.
She further said Dhaka city and Dhaka division hold the highest number of patients followed by Narayanganj. "Around 73 percent of the total patients are in Dhaka division. Half of them are in Dhaka city and other districts -- Narayanganj, Gazipur, Kishoreganj and Narsingdi -- account for the rest half," she said.
The DGHS official earlier shared details about the Covid-19 situation in Narayanganj.
In the last 24 hours, 499 more patients were identified in Narayanganj, including 364 in Narayanganj city alone. "So far, 35 people died from the disease in the district and 16 made recovery," she said.  
Director of Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) Brig Gen Md Shahidullah mentioned that misinformation is being spread through manipulated images about the protective equipment supplied by the government. "CMSD is not supplying any low-quality gloves or masks...we're sending out latex gloves which are high graded," he said.
He also assured that the government has enough PPE and masks in stock.












