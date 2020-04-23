Video
10-month-old baby tests positive for coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 22: Four more people, including a 10-month-old baby, have been infected with coronavirus in Chattogram, said an official.
Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, divisional director of the Directorate General of Health Services, on Tuesday night said some 140 samples were tested at the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) in the last 24 hours and of those, four tested positive for coronavirus.
Of them, a 10-month-old baby of Joara village in Chandanaish upazila was found infected with coronavirus while the rest three were from Bandarban district.
Five people have so far died from coronavirus while 74 have been infected with the virus in the district.        -UNB


