Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:39 AM
Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
Holidays extended to May 5

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to extend the general holidays until May 5 amid surge of novel Corona virus across the country.
Public Administration Ministry is likely to issue a notification in this regard on Thursday.
Earlier on April 14, the government extended the holidays from April 15 to April 23, while April 24 and 25 were weekends.
The citizens of the country have been suggested not to come out of home after 6:00pm and if anyone defies this will be brought under legal action. Moving from one area to other is also restricted strictly.
On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of coronavirus and then extended the holidays until April 9.
The April 12 and 14 were declared holidays with the holiday of April 14, the first day of Bengali New Year.
But kitchen markets,
food shops, pharmacies, hospitals and all emergency services will remain out of the purview of the general holidays.
Earlier, the government closed all educational institutions to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, rail, road, river and air communications have been shut down to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.
Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 390 new cases and 10 more deaths from coronavirus.
The total confirmed cases in the country is now 3,772 and 120 deaths were reported from coronavirus so far.
Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus reached 177,707 and total no of confirmed cases reached 2,559,991 as of Wednesday, according to worldometer.




The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.


