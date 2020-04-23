Video
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Home
Front Page
Disregard to Social Distancing in and around dhaka
Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 78
Disregard to Social Distancing in and around dhaka
Mitford area in the Old Town.
Disregard to Social Distancing in and around dhaka
Mathartek Bazar at Abdul Aziz High School ground.
Disregard to Social Distancing in and around dhaka
Cluster of boats at No 3 Mach Ghat in Narayanganj
Disregard to Social Distancing in and around dhaka
Police distributes food at Jatrabari. PHOTOS: OBSERVER
« Previous
Next »
