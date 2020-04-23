Govt takes up special project to fight corona





The government allocated a Tk1127 crore project to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

The project titled 'Covid-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness' will enhance testing facility of the virus in selected hospitals.

The project also aims to procure necessary equipment for proper medication for Coronavirus patients in the country.

The senior official said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already given her consent and approved it and asked the authorities concerned to start the works immediately.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will implement the project. Tk 850 crore will come from the lending agency World Bank and Tk277 from the government exchequer, he added.

According to the proposals, the tenure of the project will expire on June 2023 but the implementing body is considering completing it in one and a half years.

Member of Social Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission Abul Kalam Azad said the process

of preparing the project was completed on Thursday.

"We have sent it to the Prime Minister for approval immediately as the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting has been postponed, " he said.

"We have prepared it within a short time to fight the Coronavirus. The implementation of the project has already started," he added.

According to the Economic Relations Division of the Finance Ministry sources, the Board of World Bank approved Tk850 crore to contain Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The WB allocated the loan to Bangladesh from its $ 160 billion fast-track fund. The credit has a 30-year maturity, including a five-year grace period with 2 percent interest rate.

Meanwhile, 10 people died of Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Wednesday.

The death toll now stands at 120, Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General (administration) of the DGHS, said during a briefing.

She said 390 had tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 3,772.























