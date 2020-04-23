Savar mother sells hair to buy milk for baby





Left with no option to buy milk for her baby, aged one and half years, the woman sold her hair in Savar Colony area to buy milk for the child.

Sathi Begum sold her hair to a hawker for Tk 180 on Monday for purchasing milk for her baby as well as food for her family as they have been starving for the last few days due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Hailing from Mymensingh, Sathi along with her husband and baby came to the area one and half months ago and has been living in a tin-roofed house of the colony.

The ongoing shutdown has left Sathi's husband who is a day-labourer without any work. As they are new in the area, no-one gives them any relief.

Suddenly, Sathi met a hair vendor on Monday and instantly decided what to do. She sold her hair for Tk 180 and bought milk and one kg of rice with the money. As the information spread around, some people came forward to help the family. -UNB































