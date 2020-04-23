BD brings back 353 stranded nationals from India, S’pore





A total of 168 Bangladeshi nationals from Chennai and 185 others from Singapore arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) by chartered flights of US-Bangla airlines and Singapore Airlines respectively.

Two more flights are schedule from Chennai on April 24 and 25 to bring back nearly 330 more Bangladeshi citizens.

Earlier, 185 Bangladeshi citizens returned from Singapore by a Singapore Airlines chartered flight that also took back 98 Singaporean nationals who were stranded here amid COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the government decision, all returnee Bangladeshis will be sent to 14-day institutional quarantine under management of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) if they fail to show medical certificate at the airport on their arrival here.

On April 3, the Foreign Ministry here in a statement said the government is firmly committed to quickly bring back the citizens, who got stuck in India and other countries, once the situation becomes convenient.























Bangladesh brought back about 353 nationals who were stranded in India and Singapore due to flight suspension amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.A total of 168 Bangladeshi nationals from Chennai and 185 others from Singapore arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) by chartered flights of US-Bangla airlines and Singapore Airlines respectively.Two more flights are schedule from Chennai on April 24 and 25 to bring back nearly 330 more Bangladeshi citizens.Earlier, 185 Bangladeshi citizens returned from Singapore by a Singapore Airlines chartered flight that also took back 98 Singaporean nationals who were stranded here amid COVID-19 pandemic.As per the government decision, all returnee Bangladeshis will be sent to 14-day institutional quarantine under management of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) if they fail to show medical certificate at the airport on their arrival here.On April 3, the Foreign Ministry here in a statement said the government is firmly committed to quickly bring back the citizens, who got stuck in India and other countries, once the situation becomes convenient.