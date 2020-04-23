Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:38 AM
latest Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
Home Back Page

‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

JOYPURHAT, Apr 22: A suspected drug trader was killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Uttar Sheikhpur village in Sadar upazila early Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Ekramul Hossain alias Arif, 32, son of Abdul Aziz Mondal of Uttar Gopalpur village in Panchbibi upazila. He was accused in several drug cases.
MM Mohaimunir Rashid,  commander of RAB-5, said a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Swashanghat of the village around 3:00am to recover drugs.
When the team approached the area, a gang of drug traders opened fire on them, prompting them to retaliate.
After gunfight, the Rab team found injured Arif lying on the ground.
He was taken to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital where doctors declared him dead.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many coronavirus carriers in Bangladesh hiding info
Savar mother sells hair to buy milk for baby
BD brings back 353 stranded nationals from India, S’pore
‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’
SCBA, 14 lawyers urge CJ to reopen SC on limited scale
Covid-19: Four doctors test positive in Narail
Saudi king allows Tarabi in two holy mosques
Cement production halt hits development projects in Ctg


Latest News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Sakib Al Hasan pays crab farm workers' salaries at last
Youth held for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Netrakona
Coronavirus pandemic 'amplifies press freedom threats'
Man dies with corona symptoms in Kushtia
13 admitted to Rajshahi hospitals with coronavirus symptoms
4 death reported in Naogaon
163 more quarantined in Rangamati
Body buried by UNO, OC after Alems refuse to hold janaza
Indians among 72 test positive in Barishal division
Most Read News
General holiday to be extended till May 5
COVID-19: Emphasis on research and use of modern technology
264 UK, 154 Turkish citizens leave Dhaka
Virus death toll reaches 120
Karwan Bazar retail sales asked to stop as 6 corona cases found
27 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia
House owner held for evicting tenant
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Paddy prices drop in harvesting season
Unregulated movement of people worrying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft