‘Drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’





The deceased was identified as Ekramul Hossain alias Arif, 32, son of Abdul Aziz Mondal of Uttar Gopalpur village in Panchbibi upazila. He was accused in several drug cases.

MM Mohaimunir Rashid, commander of RAB-5, said a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Swashanghat of the village around 3:00am to recover drugs.

When the team approached the area, a gang of drug traders opened fire on them, prompting them to retaliate.

After gunfight, the Rab team found injured Arif lying on the ground.

He was taken to Joypurhat Modern District Hospital where doctors declared him dead. -UNB































