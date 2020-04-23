SCBA, 14 lawyers urge CJ to reopen SC on limited scale





SCBA president AM Aminuddin and secretary Ruhul Kuddus Kajol urged the Chief Justice to start the court proceedings on a limited scale, if needed, considering the immense suffering and violations of the fundamental rights of the litigants.

They cited examples of neighbouring India and Pakistan saying that both the countries kept opened court proceedings on a limited scale under special arrangements considering the greater interest of the litigants.

They also opined that as the courts have been closed for a long time, lawyers are being harmed professionally and litigants are being deprived of justice. Hence, the court should start proceedings to a limited extent during this crisis period.

After the lower court rejected the bail applications of those who were arrested on charge of minor offences before starting of the lockdown could not move before the High Court due to the shutdown of the apex court. Hence, the court should start its proceedings considering the greater interest of the litigants, they noted.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 Supreme Court lawyers including Adv Prashanta Kumar Karmokar submitted an application to the Chief Justice through the Registrar General seeking formation of one or more benches or online-based one or two benches to hear and provide direction in respect to the most serious and urgent matters.

In the application, they said that this application is made with the purpose to combat the current emergency situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic and to face the probable outcomes which may endanger our whole nation if proper actions were not be taken by and under the supervision of your lordship.

Beside this, in recent days many serious fundamental rights violation matters have emerged in various sectors and there is neither any scope to take judicial action nor any chance to get remedy under article 102 of the Constitution due to court closure.



















