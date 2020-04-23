Cement production halt hits development projects in Ctg





Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) directed the industries including the cement manufacturing plants to shut down their production since April 17 last.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Mahbubur Rahman, Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) said, "As per government decision, the production in all industries will remain suspended in order to maintain social distancing for corona pandemic."

"But export oriented industries will continue production abiding by the conditions and health rules" he said.

As per directive, the cement industries of the city also came under the suspension. A total of six cement industries are situated within the jurisdiction of CMP. Of them National Cement Limited, Diamond Cement and S Alam Cement are situated under Karnaphuli police station while four other cement industries Mustafa Hakim Cement, NGS, Hydelberg and Aramit Cement are located in the Metro area.

Following the suspension of productions in cement industries, the development projects including the Bangabandhu Multi-lane tunnel will be affected badly.

When contacted Gulam Kibria, Chief Finance Officer of National Cement Limited told the Daily Observer, 'we have suspended the productions since April 17 last as per directive of the CMP.'

"We usually supply a handsome quantity of cement to the Bangabandhu Multi-lane Tunnel,' he said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project director of Bangabandhu Tunnel said that the Prime Minister directed us to continue works of the tunnel abiding the health rules and conditions.

"So we are determined to continue works at any cost,' he said.

But he opined, if the supply of cement is hampered, the works of the project would also be affected.

He claimed that at least 53 percent construction works of much-awaited dream Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River has so far been completed.

He said that a total of 1,570 meters of Ring at Anowara upazila-bound tube has already been completed. The two- tube tunnel covers 2,450 meters each, he said.

Harunur Rashid claimed that the construction works of the tunnel had been continuing with limited workers amidst countrywide lock down due to corona pandemic.

The two tubes comprise four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. The total project works is expected to be completed by 2022.

Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5- kilometer long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern regions of Chattogram, sources said.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

The total length of the proposed tunnel will be around 9.092 kilometres, including 3.50 kilometres of tunnel under the Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometres alongside 740 metres of bridges linking the main port city and western side of the Karnaphuli along with the heavy industry-prone eastern side of the river.

Chinese firm China Communication Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) has been appointed as a consultant for the construction of the tunnel.





















