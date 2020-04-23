Maldives president thanks PM Hasinafor sending medical equipment, relief





In a telephonic conversation, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also thanked Sheikh Hasina for her efforts, According to PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. He phoned the Prime Minister at 11:00am, Karim added.

Bangladesh through its navy ship sent more than 100 tonnes of food, medicines and medical equipment as assistance for the Maldives.

As per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the Bangladesh High Commission in Male facilitated the dispatch and delivery of the materials to the Maldives.

During the telephonic conversation that lasted for 10 minutes, the Prime Minister assured the Maldives President that Bangladesh would continue cooperation and assistance to the friendly and neighbouring countries during their needs, the press secretary said.

Quoting the meeting, Karim said both the leaders wished peace, prosperity and progress of the people of the two friendly countries. "Both of them expressed the hope that this type of assistance between the two countries will continue in the future," Karim said.

Bangladesh Navy, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Directorate General of Drug Administration, relevant district administration and other authorities concerned of the government as well as some Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies worked together to gather the assistance materials for the Maldives in a very short time against the backdrop of a challenging phase that Bangladesh itself is passing currently.























Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending medical equipment and relief materials to his country to face Covid-19 situation there.In a telephonic conversation, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also thanked Sheikh Hasina for her efforts, According to PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. He phoned the Prime Minister at 11:00am, Karim added.Bangladesh through its navy ship sent more than 100 tonnes of food, medicines and medical equipment as assistance for the Maldives.As per the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs along with the Bangladesh High Commission in Male facilitated the dispatch and delivery of the materials to the Maldives.During the telephonic conversation that lasted for 10 minutes, the Prime Minister assured the Maldives President that Bangladesh would continue cooperation and assistance to the friendly and neighbouring countries during their needs, the press secretary said.Quoting the meeting, Karim said both the leaders wished peace, prosperity and progress of the people of the two friendly countries. "Both of them expressed the hope that this type of assistance between the two countries will continue in the future," Karim said.Bangladesh Navy, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, Directorate General of Drug Administration, relevant district administration and other authorities concerned of the government as well as some Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies worked together to gather the assistance materials for the Maldives in a very short time against the backdrop of a challenging phase that Bangladesh itself is passing currently.