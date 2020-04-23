Video
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
Foreign News

Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

TEHRAN, Apr 22: Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country's first military satellite on Wednesday, at a time of renewed tensions with US forces in the Gulf.
The United States charges Iran's satellite programme is a cover for its development of missiles. The Islamic republic has previously insisted its aerospace activities comply with its international obligations.
Tensions between the arch foes escalated last week with the US accusing Iran of harassing its ships in the Gulf.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the surprise satellite launch was a milestone for the country.
"The first satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been successfully launched into orbit," said the Guards' Sepahnews website.
The satellite dubbed the Nour -- meaning "light" in Persian -- had been launched from the Markazi desert, a vast expanse in Iran's central plateau.
The satellite "orbited the Earth at 425 kilometres (264 miles)" above sea level, said Sepahnews.
The launch was "a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran," it added.
State television aired footage from multiple angles of a rocket blasting off into a mostly clear blue sky.
The rocket bore the name Qassed, meaning "messenger", in what appears to be the first time Iran has used a launcher of this type.
Its fuselage also had a Quranic inscription that read: "Glory be to God who made this available to us, otherwise we could not have done it."
There was no way to independently verify the details and timing of the launch.
It was hailed by Iran's Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi.
"Sincere congratulations to the IRGC Air Force for this great national achievement," he tweeted, adding he had visited the launch site three weeks ago.    -AFP


