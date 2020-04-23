Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:37 AM
latest Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
Home Foreign News

UK govt accused of slow response to virus outbreak

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Labour leader Keir Starmer

Labour leader Keir Starmer

LONDON, Apr 22: The new leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party on Wednesday accused the government of being slow in its coronavirus response, as lawmakers met for a virtual session in parliament.
In his first chance to question the government since being elected Labour leader earlier this month, Keir Starmer said there was "a significant gap between promise and delivery" in how ministers were handling the crisis.
The criticism came as the government faces increased scrutiny of various aspects of its response, from ordering social distancing measures weeks later than European neighbours to its provision of safety equipment to frontline health workers.
"There's a pattern emerging here: we were slow into lockdown, slow on testing, slow on protective equipment," Starmer said, as he also questioned Britain's sluggish testing regime.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers after being hospitalised for COVID-19, insisted ministers had been guided by scientific and medical advisers "at every step along this way".
"I don't accept his premise that we've been slow," he said.  
"If he thinks he knows better than they do, with the benefit of hindsight, then that's his decision. But that is not the way we've proceeded."
Britain is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic, with 17,337 deaths in hospital, according to the latest figures.
But the real figure could be much higher as the UK only gives details for the deaths of people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus.
The government ordered a national lockdown on March 23 but has seen mounting criticism about the extent of screening for the virus and for refusing to detail an exit strategy from the social distancing regime.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Turkish mosque turned into temporary ‘supermarket’
North Korea media silent on Kim's whereabouts as speculation on health rages
Iran hails military satellite launch as US tensions simmer
UK govt accused of slow response to virus outbreak
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Corona pandemic ‘amplifies press freedom threats’
Indian presidential palace isolates 500 people in coronavirus alarm
UK’s COVID-19 death toll is far higher than daily figure, data suggests


Latest News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Sakib Al Hasan pays crab farm workers' salaries at last
Youth held for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Netrakona
Coronavirus pandemic 'amplifies press freedom threats'
Man dies with corona symptoms in Kushtia
13 admitted to Rajshahi hospitals with coronavirus symptoms
4 death reported in Naogaon
163 more quarantined in Rangamati
Body buried by UNO, OC after Alems refuse to hold janaza
Indians among 72 test positive in Barishal division
Most Read News
General holiday to be extended till May 5
COVID-19: Emphasis on research and use of modern technology
264 UK, 154 Turkish citizens leave Dhaka
Virus death toll reaches 120
Karwan Bazar retail sales asked to stop as 6 corona cases found
27 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia
House owner held for evicting tenant
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Paddy prices drop in harvesting season
Unregulated movement of people worrying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft