Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:37 AM
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

PARIS, Apr 22: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
More than 2.5 million cases
More than 2,525,240 infections have now been reported and at least 174,001 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Tuesday based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths of any country with 43,200.
Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 24,648 dead. Spain follows with 21,282, then France with 20,796 and Britain with 17,337.
'Global humanitarian  
catastrophe'
The pandemic could nearly double the number of people around the world facing acute hunger to more than 250 million by the end of 2020, the UN's World Food Programme says, its director warning of a looming "global humanitarian catastrophe."
G20 agriculture ministers pledge to ensure "sufficient" global food supplies.
'Devastating' for jobs
The pandemic is severely impacting jobs and output around the world, having a "devastating effect on workers and employers," the International Labour Organization says.
Latin America is set for its worst ever recession with a fall in GDP of 5.3 percent in 2020 due to the pandemic, a UN agency says.
Aid packages
US President Donald Trump orders his administration to come up with a plan to aid US oil and gas companies struggling with a massive supply glut and record-low crude prices.
US lawmakers and the White House agree on a $480 billion emergency package that replenishes a depleted program to help small businesses devastated by the crisis, the head of the Senate's Republican majority says.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a 500 billion rand ($26.3 billion) "historical" relief package aimed at supporting the economy and the vulnerable during the pandemic.
Slowly easing lockdowns
The Netherlands says primary schools will start to reopen on May 11.
Spain, which has one of the world's most restrictive lockdowns, will allow under-14s to go out from April 27.
Singapore, which is facing a fast-moving second wave of infections, extends confinement restrictions until early June.
Masks imposed in Germany
Berlin joins a wave of federal states in Germany in ordering the wearing of protective masks on public transport from April 27. Ten of Germany's 16 regions have now announced similar rules.
Gatherings banned
Denmark says that gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned until at least September 1. Ireland bans gatherings of more than 5,000 people until the end of August.    -AFP


