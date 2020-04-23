Video
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
Shakib auctions his historical WC bat for COVID-19 fight

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan puts his bat which he used to make an avalanche of feats during the last World Cup up for auction to raise money to fight against coronavirus.
Shakib' announcement came just two days after Mushfiqur Rahim's decision to put his bat using to score Bangladesh's first double century in the Test up for auction. In the meantime, Mohammad Ashraful also declared to raise money by auctioning his bat, with which he smashed a historical century against Australia.
Ashraful's century was catalyst to help Bangladesh beat the then all conquering Australia for the first time in ODI cricket in Cardiff in 2005. The Bangladesh's victory then stunned the whole cricket world and also established the country as a force to reckon with.
However Shakib has been aiding the vulnerable people through his "The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation." In a live session from "The Shakib Al Hasan Foundation" page in facebook, Shakib earlier urged the cricketers to auction their cricketing kits like bat, jersey and other products for raising money for the coronavirus-hit people.
Mushfiqur's decision to put his bat up for auction came after Shakib's live session.
In the second live session from this page on Tuesday, Shakib, who has been serving two-year ban, with one year of that suspended due to his failure to report corrupt approaches, too followed the suit.
The premier all-rounder scored 606 with two centuries and five half-centuries in eight matches at a staggering average of 86.57 in 2019 World Cup in England. This was the third highest total in that World Cup. He also took 11 wickets in that World Cup.
The feat with both bat and ball made him the first player in the World Cup history with a rare double of 500 runs and 10 wickets.
Shakib termed this bat as 'lucky' for him and said throughout the World Cup he used that particular bat and even used tap to keep it in good shape.
"As I said earlier that I had the desire to put a bat up for auction to raise money. This particular bat is my most favourite bat. I have scored some of my finest knocks and made some crucial runs in World Cup with this bat," Shakib said.
"Throughout the World Cup, I used just this bat and even used tap to keep it in good shape. Even before the World Cup, I played some crucial knocks with this bat. I think I have score more than 1500 runs with this bat. So it's my favourite bat."     -BSS


