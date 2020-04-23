

It is important to extend the shutdown



We also believe it has become crucial to extend the closure since the number of infected people has surged disturbingly. Not only had the number of recovery cases become lesser, number of infected persons is growing by the hour. Additionally, it is becoming increasingly hard to make people stay at home.



Given the global pattern and statistics of spreading, we fear that the worst of COVID-19 is yet to reach its peak in the country. And at the same time if the general public keeps violating shutdown rule profusely, the deadly virus will spread even faster. And it is already happening.



Although, law enforcers and even the Bangladesh Army are on the field to ensure social distancing to prevent Covid-19 from spreading, far too many people are coming out in the open. While many poor people had to take to the streets to find relief or some work, many others are roaming the streets with little purpose. The overall public mood seems to be somewhat defiant and disobedient. For instance, apart from Dhaka, Gazipur is one of the worst affected areas in the country, but despite law enforcers being present and loud speakers communicating the need to maintain physical distance, buyers and sellers have been reported to pay no heed. A similar reality has been reported at wholesale and kitchen markets in Dhaka.











The point, however, the shutdown will not serve its purpose without the people's voluntary and enthusiastic cooperation. As for the extended shutdown, there is no reason to consider it as punishment. Rather, we all must make the best use of it by staying home while trying our best to deter further spreading of the virus. It has been imposed to guarantee the people's safety and well being.



