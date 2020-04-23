Gratitude to COVID-19 warriors





Dear SirCorona virus transmission is on the rise all over the world. The situation in Bangladesh is also gradually deteriorating. As the number of tests increases, so does the number of patients.The most frightening thing is that in the ongoing war, the leading fighters are doctors, nurses and related health workers have been infected and died. They are serving at the risk of their lives in the midst of extreme fear and panic. Although not directly, members of the armed forces and law enforcement are also at significant risk. They are doing time-consuming tasks like closing public meetings, raising awareness, reaching out to the necessary goods including market from door to door. Several journalists have also been infected. Sincere gratitude and best wishes to the doctors, nurses, health workers, members of the armed and law enforcement agencies and journalists who are fighting for the greater good of the country and the nation by risking their lives in such a critical and corona war.If we just stay at home following the instructions, the path of success of the government and the concerned people will be smooth.Abu FarukBandarbanLetter