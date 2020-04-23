

Compulsory strict lockdown and social distancing



If the government can keep continuing another 15-25 days of full lockdown or at least to keep the public from congregating, it will give the better result to fight against COVID-19. However, the Narayanganj, Shibpur, Gazipur, Cumilla and some other areas of particular districts have already declared complete 'lockdown', because these regions have been severely affected by the lethal infection.



Actually, in Bangladesh, the epidemic has severely caused fatalities due to the mismanagement of garments industry, lack of public awareness and poor capacity of medical facilities. The fact is that healthcare system has somewhat threadbare due to our population density, poor structured in terms of facilities and insincerity of some medical personnel. Usually our healthcare system is not well equipped as like as standard of the first world countries, rather it has poor accommodations such ICU unit and isolation beds.

In addition to that we have shortage of facilities, scientific equipment and sufficient testing kits to test whole population. Yet all the functioning agencies ranging from the Health Ministry and IEDCR, to the Administrators, Local leaders, Volunteers, the Police and the Armed Forces are working hard to fight against COVID -19.



According to a survey, extreme poverty in Bangladesh has risen by 60 percentages while 14 percent of the low income people do not have any food at home due to the nationwide lockdown over COVID -19. These people are suffering countless losses in their earnings for the enforcement of social distancing measures. Moreover, economic consultants are warning that the national economy is already in threat of severe financial losses in the context of garments industry, tourism, supplementary sectors and many other vibrant sectors.



In that case Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed stimulus package to cope with the possible adverse economic impact on the country due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Currently it is more important to protect the mass people from severe epidemic and health threat of COVID-19. Prevention and control of contagion of coronavirus is more important than any other issues.



We know the very meticulous responsive medical and administrative personnel have given the service strictly and enforced restrictions on social norms. Festivals, shopping mall, political gathering and sporting events were kept close and businesses were recommended to shut down on the grounds of avoiding an uncontrollable infection of coronavirus. Finally, the garments sectors sanctioned the general holidays for the labours as like as the government did it for government service holders.



Continuous lockdown of different sectors and public-private officials can only succeed if quick measures are taken to comprehensively ensure the basic needs of the blue collar workers and homelessness people. This basic need includes food, shelter, water, utilities supply, various service payment transactions and medicines etc. However, the public practice of social distancing remains a most important factor in blocking the epidemiologic spread of Coronavirus. The execution of social distancing is mostly required in the densely populated metropolitan areas, especially the Dhaka and Chittagong which being the international transport hub, has served as the gateway, literally, for COVID-19's entry to the country.



The World Health Organization has also recommended government to declare full lockdown and state of emergency to tackle the coronavirus. Since the infected numbers of people in coronavirus is increased geometrically in this week. As the whole country is not in lockdown by the government, it is question of fear to the conscious and educated people.



Undoubtedly, strict social distancing practices and lockdown policy can stop the community transmission of the virus arising from close and continuous social contact. But it was already too late to take some strict measurement by the respective authority. However the Prime Minister took the effective policy and gives more resilient direction to the people for minimizing the infections of COVID -19. The USA, Spain and Italy have badly suffered from impact of the pandemic due to the laxity of epidemic control measures.



Already Bangladesh is passing the stage of community transmission of COVID-19. Infection of coronavirus has already spread in all districts and total infected people are around 3772. However, Doctors, nurses, health workers, police and defence and administrative agencies devoted seriously and executed the government order efficiently to minimize the risk of infections of coronavirus. It simply means that we must all continue strictly following required social measures of hygiene to block the spread of community transmission.



China, Singapur, Taiwan and South Korea climbed in the early stages of coronavirus pandemic, are now slowly showing signs of recovery, with a reducing number of new infections. Chinese government has withdrawn all the restriction except few cases in Wuhan, Hubei Provinces from 8 April 2020. These countries made tremendous success from pandemic of COVID -19 by maintaining the strict social distancing, ensuring fully lockdown in the house and following the direction of the government by the people.



At last, two policies like extending strict lockdown and ensuring social distancing among the mass people is key to success to battle against pandemic COVID-19. From the analysis of the success stories of other countries it is very clear that the social distancing discipline is the key to overcome the further infections of corona virus. However, people must keep their physical or social distancing from each other on the streets, in offices and shops, mosques and, finally, even inside their own homes. So, Government must execute seriously aforementioned two issues among the people. We must follow discipline of social distancing; obey other government directions to fight against the pandemic of COVID-19.



The writer is PhD fellow, Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, Wuhan, China and assistant professor, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh





















