

Combined research on built environment & health needed



After the liberation war in 1971, the social, cultural, and economic infrastructures of Bangladesh are changing dramatically day by day. At the same time, people's demands and needs are also shifting. The climate is also changing in numerous ways. Humans always create a diverse impact on our natural environment by their harmful multipurpose activities, which destroyed the significant ecosystems of nature. As a result, the environmental components always are moving from one place to another and changing their behaviours not positively. The organisms can not adapt to their changing and finally becomes threatened, which result is now going on! The changes to ecosystems must have a tremendous negative impact on the human earth and obviously on health.



On the other hand, we are becoming self centroid nowadays, and we are only sitting by ourselves. We have very little time to think about our different environmental situations, feelings, and emotions. In that way, by thinking ourselves, we are destroying not only our social bonding but also our regional ecosystems, which is essential to lead a better and healthy life. Perhaps, many of us thinking aboutdifferent kinds of research agenda separately over time, and the governmentalso took various initiatives in the past about this problem. Still, there is always a void to combine practical and applicable research onthe built environment and human health issues that may bring a positive impact on both the short and long term in Bangladesh.



For example, while the health practitioners and researchers are focusing only on health issues in their researches, at the same time, architects, engineers,and built environment professionals are focusing on just infrastructural substances separately. Indeed, there are also some scopes in the sector of public health in Bangladesh. Still, it is a matter of sadness that no precise combination of the correlational matrix in our country yet between the built environment, microorganism, and human health issues, which is very significant for us at this time. Like the other sectors, there are intensely few fruitful interactions between these components, and as a result,even though we work hard in the finals, we are not getting the right results. Now the question arises why we need this type of applied researches for us. Why is it so crucial for Bangladesh after the pandemic? It is challenging to implement all kinds of plans and policies in a populous country like ours, as it is different from the viewpoint of the social systems than the other developed countries. It is not only one side to think and plan for coordination and implementation in Bangladesh,but also,there is a lot of issues we have. Finally, we need to solve different kinds of social problems with multidimensional ways ina complicated process.



Built environmental relationships with health and its effects are changing over time. Positive interaction and correlation mean interconnectedness with everything. And without interconnecting, each of these factors can notoperate as a holistic,sustainable model of a country, which will benefit the country and its people. Otherwise, we can face different kinds of social and environmental problems at any time, which is currently observing. Not only that, in the future mental health problems may be associated in our built environment,and scientists believe that most people will be suffering because of psychological issues in this present situationafter the pandemic, which has a significant relationship with urbanization and social management.So we need to think combinedly not separately anymore for our country's betterment. Maybe the establishment of a 'National Research Center' will be one of the solutions to start from the government side. Also,our universities can play a vital role in developingcombined applied research facilities in their institutions and develop abureaucracy free regional-based effective policy, which will be better for us and, lastly, for Bangladesh.



Sajal Chowdhury is an Assistant Professor at the Dept. of Architecture, CUET, Bangladesh, and is now doing a Ph.D. at the University of Melbourne, Australia















