

Is Batman following social distancing?



The concept that unknown diseases enter the human body by consuming animals that we are not supposed to eat is an old one. I can still recall, in the 70s and 80s, the common way to identify an oriental person was with the disapproving statement: they eat dogs, cats and snakes (ora to kutta, bilaiarshapkhae).



In fact, about a decade ago, workers from a south-east Asian nation faced the wrath of locals when they reportedly finished off all the dogs around the project area. Whether snakes or dog meat pass any disease or not, these are not animals that fall within the accepted list of food and hence, the firm beliefs about their association with unknown ailments. Anyway, with the Coronavirus raging across the world, our social habits have undergone phenomenal change. Won't be an exaggeration to state that post Corona world will be much different. For starters, we won't shake hands for a long time and hugs may be shunned.



And what about our nocturnal caped crusader Bruce Wayne, who, after dark turns into Batman to fight crime? Well, I feel anything linked with bat may not get rave reviews for some time. Come to think of it, what are the mighty superheroes doing when the world is reeling under the pressure of Corona?



I know all these heroes, starting from Superman to the Avenger to Captain America, are fictional heroes but they have a strong presence in our minds as heroes with supernatural powers who can subdue evil. Corona does not have a shape but it's certainly nasty and so far, no superhero has come forward to quash it.



Movies that whisk us away into worlds where natural cataclysms plus man made catastrophes can be rectified by men and women with super powers have become more than entertainment in recent times with a surge in such films.



When films subconsciously impact our minds:

The often heard justification about melodramatic (read outlandish) movie plots is: it's a film, and anything can happen in the movies. Well, when cinema is used to carry out an onslaught of fantasy, the human mind unknowingly starts to develop a hope that maybe, just maybe, there can be a super hero out there who can fix things with his/her powers.

Similarly, romantic flicks which have miraculous endings with lovers united after thwarting a mountain of adversities also plant in us the anticipation leading to a belief that reality can sometimes be just as sensational as a movie.



Of course, out in the real world, fairy tales hardly take place. Bluntly put, masked vigilante super heroes are not on the streets, the police do not light a bat signal calling for the help of the dark knight and a group of crime fighters with exceptional powers isn't coming to save the world, deliver a patriotism laced speech extolling American virtues and gleefully fly the stars and stripes.



For too long, the world has seen the Hollywood propaganda machine tirelessly spurn out movies which possess the underlying message: we are the force of good. In recent times, many films went a few steps ahead and began intertwining subtle political narratives in their plots. The line 'We can save the world from any disaster' has been bombarded on us for decades though at the present, all superheroes seem so ineffective, so fictional. So futile�..



Their bombastic pronouncements also crumble and no, USA alone cannot save the world. One is reminded of a shooting in a theatre in Colorado in 2012 during the screening of Batman: The Dark Knight Rises. In that tragic event, 12 persons were killed and 70 others wounded. The shooting spree went on as the film played.



No caped crusader came to save the unfortunate ones in the theatre. While the world mourned, the vacuity of such super hero movies struck me. Such a savage attack during the showing of a super hero movie only reinforced the difference between ruthless reality and the frivolity of fantasy.



Of course, fantasy films have a purpose - they provide the ultimate escapism though I personally feel, and not without reason, that when society is obsessed with super hero entertainment, subconsciously it begins to feel that narratives provided by their icons may have some truth in them.



An example of James Bond can be brought here to add more clarity. Bond, the ultimate male fantasy, is just a hollow dream. He never buys the bread from the local shop or is seen coming back home with a bag of vegetables wearing sweat shirt and worn out jeans. The swinging sixties is over but women still swoon over Bond and we are made to believe that 007's gaze and his ultra suave poise can have every woman go gaga for him.



Actually, in the real world, one needs a lot more than saying 'vodka martini, shaken, not stirred' to catch the attention of the opposite sex. But year in year out, the 007 franchise keeps on showering the stereotyped Bond formula which of course many take very seriously.



So, not even Mr. Bond can come out now to help us find a miracle antidote. The police will stop his Aston Martin and Mr. Bond will be sent back home. Safe distancing, 007, stay home, control the libido and do England a favour! Out there on the streets, we have heroes, not with super human powers but certainly with exceptional courage and dedication. They are the police, doctors, nurses, journalists, volunteers and the health workers.

The law enforcers who wear the protective equipment and bury the dead facing risks of catching the virus are the valiant ones. So, for the time being, Batman can hibernate in his cave, Captain America can paint his shield, redesign his costume and Wonder Woman can see what wonders mere mortals can do��.shall we say Amen to that?



Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka















A common belief among many is that the Corona virus spread from bats. Another widely accepted notion is that the eating of bat meat has caused the virus to enter the human system. Well, whatever the actual cause, one thing is for certain: the market for exotic food is in a slump and may not pick up in the foreseeable future.The concept that unknown diseases enter the human body by consuming animals that we are not supposed to eat is an old one. I can still recall, in the 70s and 80s, the common way to identify an oriental person was with the disapproving statement: they eat dogs, cats and snakes (ora to kutta, bilaiarshapkhae).In fact, about a decade ago, workers from a south-east Asian nation faced the wrath of locals when they reportedly finished off all the dogs around the project area. Whether snakes or dog meat pass any disease or not, these are not animals that fall within the accepted list of food and hence, the firm beliefs about their association with unknown ailments. Anyway, with the Coronavirus raging across the world, our social habits have undergone phenomenal change. Won't be an exaggeration to state that post Corona world will be much different. For starters, we won't shake hands for a long time and hugs may be shunned.And what about our nocturnal caped crusader Bruce Wayne, who, after dark turns into Batman to fight crime? Well, I feel anything linked with bat may not get rave reviews for some time. Come to think of it, what are the mighty superheroes doing when the world is reeling under the pressure of Corona?I know all these heroes, starting from Superman to the Avenger to Captain America, are fictional heroes but they have a strong presence in our minds as heroes with supernatural powers who can subdue evil. Corona does not have a shape but it's certainly nasty and so far, no superhero has come forward to quash it.Movies that whisk us away into worlds where natural cataclysms plus man made catastrophes can be rectified by men and women with super powers have become more than entertainment in recent times with a surge in such films.When films subconsciously impact our minds:The often heard justification about melodramatic (read outlandish) movie plots is: it's a film, and anything can happen in the movies. Well, when cinema is used to carry out an onslaught of fantasy, the human mind unknowingly starts to develop a hope that maybe, just maybe, there can be a super hero out there who can fix things with his/her powers.Similarly, romantic flicks which have miraculous endings with lovers united after thwarting a mountain of adversities also plant in us the anticipation leading to a belief that reality can sometimes be just as sensational as a movie.Of course, out in the real world, fairy tales hardly take place. Bluntly put, masked vigilante super heroes are not on the streets, the police do not light a bat signal calling for the help of the dark knight and a group of crime fighters with exceptional powers isn't coming to save the world, deliver a patriotism laced speech extolling American virtues and gleefully fly the stars and stripes.For too long, the world has seen the Hollywood propaganda machine tirelessly spurn out movies which possess the underlying message: we are the force of good. In recent times, many films went a few steps ahead and began intertwining subtle political narratives in their plots. The line 'We can save the world from any disaster' has been bombarded on us for decades though at the present, all superheroes seem so ineffective, so fictional. So futile�..Their bombastic pronouncements also crumble and no, USA alone cannot save the world. One is reminded of a shooting in a theatre in Colorado in 2012 during the screening of Batman: The Dark Knight Rises. In that tragic event, 12 persons were killed and 70 others wounded. The shooting spree went on as the film played.No caped crusader came to save the unfortunate ones in the theatre. While the world mourned, the vacuity of such super hero movies struck me. Such a savage attack during the showing of a super hero movie only reinforced the difference between ruthless reality and the frivolity of fantasy.Of course, fantasy films have a purpose - they provide the ultimate escapism though I personally feel, and not without reason, that when society is obsessed with super hero entertainment, subconsciously it begins to feel that narratives provided by their icons may have some truth in them.An example of James Bond can be brought here to add more clarity. Bond, the ultimate male fantasy, is just a hollow dream. He never buys the bread from the local shop or is seen coming back home with a bag of vegetables wearing sweat shirt and worn out jeans. The swinging sixties is over but women still swoon over Bond and we are made to believe that 007's gaze and his ultra suave poise can have every woman go gaga for him.Actually, in the real world, one needs a lot more than saying 'vodka martini, shaken, not stirred' to catch the attention of the opposite sex. But year in year out, the 007 franchise keeps on showering the stereotyped Bond formula which of course many take very seriously.So, not even Mr. Bond can come out now to help us find a miracle antidote. The police will stop his Aston Martin and Mr. Bond will be sent back home. Safe distancing, 007, stay home, control the libido and do England a favour! Out there on the streets, we have heroes, not with super human powers but certainly with exceptional courage and dedication. They are the police, doctors, nurses, journalists, volunteers and the health workers.The law enforcers who wear the protective equipment and bury the dead facing risks of catching the virus are the valiant ones. So, for the time being, Batman can hibernate in his cave, Captain America can paint his shield, redesign his costume and Wonder Woman can see what wonders mere mortals can do��.shall we say Amen to that?Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka