Turning worst time into best: A conceptual framework







Or can be made limited in a tolerable condition with cool, continuous and creative striving with an enthusiastic hopeful mind set? I would like to concentrate all my aspirations in the words 'cool, continuous and creative striving'. Not only that, by this habit of continuous striving you can make all your problems, pains and sufferings into valuable experiences which will eventually doubly enable you to go ahead. I would call this write up a conceptual framework. But in fact I have a lot of real life evidences to support this view.



Take the example of Coronavirus disease or COVID-19. It is true that the whole world is in a trembling situation because of this disease that kills silently on a wide scale basis. People get infected without knowing for long time that he is infected. The most dangerous side of the disease is` that it spreads like an uncontrolled wild fire. But medical scientists around the world have been studying it thoroughly and they are getting success in finding out an effective medication or a vaccine. If ultimately they become successful the spread will be stopped and the innovation will be a big victory for humanity.



It is already under process and regularly we are getting news from here and there claiming that successful medication or vaccine have been found and are waiting for official release. In the same way in personal level a student can achieve a very extraordinary result in his or her exam using the chance of staying inside or maintaining social distancing. The secret of success in this regard is making best use of your present moments as a valuable gift overcoming or just avoiding or disregarding all the troubles and problems in the surroundings. We need to focus on what we have instead of what we don't have.



To support this conceptual framework I can't prevent myself to give some real life example from my recent reading about some noteworthy failures those were turned into greatest success ultimately in the world context. People throughout the world remember their stories when they face difficulties in the fields of scientific innovation, personal development and business as well……..



Albert Eistein's parents thought he was retarded. He spoke haltingly until age nine and after that he answered questions only after labouring thought about them. A teacher advised him to drop out of high school by saying that he would never amount to anything. Charles Darwin's father said to his son, 'You will be a disgrace to yourself and all your family' as he did poorly in school. Henry Ford barely made it through high school. Sir Isaac Newton did poorly in school and was allowed to continue only because he failed at running the family farm. No introduction is needed to explain how successful these aforesaid names were in their respective fields. Similarly

Scientists and medical researchers for years have differed over the exact definition of a pandemic (is it a pandemic, or an epidemic), but one thing everyone agrees on is that the word describes the widespread occurrence of disease, in excess of what might normally be expected in a geographical region.



Cholera, bubonic plague, smallpox, and influenza are some of the most brutal killers in human history. And outbreaks of these diseases across international borders, are properly defined as pandemic, especially smallpox, which throughout history, has killed between 300-500 million people in its 12,000 year existence.



For this at the very beginning we need to prepare ourselves in the right way. Everyday every hour we have to remember the reality that life is a summation of losses, tragedies, pain and sufferings. But at the same time we are fortuned to achieve the power of looking at the opposite of everything. As human being we are given some mental and physical strength to make all these things overturned. We can make our pain into power by changing our attitude and mindset.



At this point, I can't prevent myself to give some real life example from some outstandingly successful people of the world.



In fact we have no other substitute except this cool and continuous striving despite so many odds and sufferings. From my recent readings I have got some tips that I think I need to share with wider audience. I have seen that all the big achievements of human are accomplished by turning adversities into favourable ones, troubles into opportunities, problems into prospects, failure into success, sufferings into enjoyment, barriers into ways and means. A colleague once said to me something that completely turned my attitude around. He used to say that we can always look at the bright and inspiring side of everything if we have that kind of mental preparedness.



So, when you walk into a mundane academic meeting say to yourself: this is a great chance for me and this encounter is going to make me a better person. Every meeting is an opportunity to learn, change and grow-not just for the audience, but for the presenters too. There might have enemies, adversities but you have take everything positively. Ceaseless attempts by using a positive mind set everything can be turned around.



I believe it is true in case of other wider aspects also. Say for example, every day is a new day and we can learn many things out of our mundane experiences that can heal our wounds and turn our pain into power. Despite everything, seeing a rising sun, looking at a dew-soaked rice field in the morning, finding a newly bloomed rose or taking a shower in a peaceful home environment may be more to add in the list. We can take these blessings of life as reward of our striving.



It is true that these are the age old things--old in the sense that these things have been happening from time immemorial. But every time they appear as something new creating enormous vigour and energy for life. Every time we fall into a problem we can get some learning out of it that lead us to better situation in every sense of the term. As David Brinkly said 'A successful man is one who can lay a farm foundation with the bricks others have thrown at him.' Bill Gates made a similar point in other words, 'It's fine to celebrate success but it is more important to heed the lessons of failure.



In Bangladesh Rice Research Institute, where I work, I find many of my colleagues talk eagerly about their newly developed rice varieties, potentials of a frontier technology in ensuring food security for our ever increasing population of this country. I get passionately impressed. Sometimes I feel sort of thrill while sharing these events with my friends in mass media. In a comparatively peaceful environment with ordinary point of view one may underestimate the values of these experiences.



But I think this is the time to celebrate the beauty of small things. My readers also will be able to duly appreciate the real value of such a celebration if we compare them with a war torn country where people die in violent clashes, gun fights and bombings on a regular basis. We will be able to evaluate those peace time blessings in a different light if we go through the death counts or look at the famine affected children in countries like Yemen or Syria in recent times.



So, if we take into consideration or evaluate our comparative better positions positively instead of all the negativities we can move forward one way or another. We get into acquaintance with so many painful and unwanted incidents in newspapers or mass media. Regularly we watch and read about destructive struggle for power in politics. We try to overcome the hurdles and find out the solutions as we want. Sometimes we succeed, sometimes not. Many times we have to suffer a lot. At the same time in many ways we can enjoy the beauty of our existence, we can learn and improve ourselves if we get prepared well for everything.



For achieving the best things from each and every encounter with people and events we can say to ourselves: this may be the only chance or last opportunity in my life and I have to make all the best out of it. This motivation may lead us to better performance in every move in our day-to-day life. Thus we can turn our troubles into opportunities, sufferings into pleasant learning episodes one way or another. We all can contribute in ensuring lasting peace here as we know peace is everything for a developing country like ours.



M A Kashem, Technical Editor and Head, Publications and Public Relations Division, BRRI





















