

COVID-19 & Sarail funeral: Bangladesh in world caption



COVID-19 is such a kind of contagious virus that it has already puzzled the big nations of the world killing 177,531 people worldwide and the number of global infectors has reached to 2567717. As a precaution to it, World Health Organization (WHO) already suggested that among a few formidable requirements for preventing the disease, social distancing is an important non-pharmaceutical intervention. Accordingly, it is specially recommended by WHO for all countries of the world to implement this rule asking to prohibit public gatherings and accordingly, Bangladesh Government also implemented this law throughout the country restricting all religious and non-religious gathering to save the nation from this catastrophic pandemic.



Among many nations of the world, the Council of Senior Scholars of Saudi Arabia urged all Muslims worldwide to pray at home instead of going to the mosque avoiding the gathering to maintain social distance as part of curbing the spread of coronavirus. The council mentioned it in the form statement saying that "Muslims shall avoid gatherings, because it is the main cause of spreading infection...and shall remember that preserving the lives of people is a great act that brings them closer to God".



Furthermore, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, also added that as preventive measures to fight the spread of coronavirus, Ramadan's Taraweeh has to be performed at home and similarly Eid prayers and ceremonies also have to be celebrated remaining secluded in their respective houses. Saudi Arabia stopped people performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer in gathering since mid-March of the year with an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Mosque Presidency Order, the suspension of praying in the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque in Saudi Arabia has further been extended to continue it during the month of Ramadan.



Similarly, the religious authorities of the United Arab Emirates announced that medical professionals may abstain from fasting during Ramadan if they consider that fasting could lead to weakening their immunity causing danger for their lives. In reinstating such views, the Fatwa Council of Emirates also cautioned the Muslims in a statement mentioning that 'congregating (people) to perform prayer could endanger lives, an act which is strictly forbidden in Islam'. Jerusalem has sites which are regarded as sacred to Judaism, Christianity and Islam; and, all three religions cooperatively have agreed and taken precaution by closing the religious sites on such precarious situation.



As coronavirus started spreading rapidly in Malaysia, so the government right way deployed army to maintain its lockdown very strictly as part of preventing pandemic. It simultaneously suggested its citizens to perform religious activities at home and warned them not trying to come out for congregations at mosques or elsewhere. Many middle-eastern Muslim countries along with Asian countries including Pakistan also at certain point have closed down their mosques at this pandemic crisis. In fact, all these decisions were taken for the safety of human lives where religion has a very rational explanation for such activities.



The Christian community in Europe abandoned their Easter ceremony having based on the church curtailing it only at selective priest-level, with a restriction of having attendance of two or three persons. In Bangladesh, we did not celebrate the most joyful occasion of the First Day of the Bengali New Year due to Corona imposition. Similarly, it was very much disappointing when the commemorating ceremony of the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was not formally performed on an open stage only to discourage mass gathering.



We know it very well that Prophet Muhammad (peace be on him) had preached Islam based on fraternity, brotherhood, equality which allowed a real democratization of values with mutual understanding and a social code of daily living for the people. One renowned western philosopher, George Bernard Shaw complimented and being very much fascinated regarded Islam as the best religion of the world and its preacher Prophet Muhammad (peace be on him) as the number one thinker having been able to give a scientific direction of the religion. According to him, "It is the only religion which appears to me to possess that assimilating capability to the changing phase of existence which can make itself appeal to every age." But now, we are globally denied due to our eccentricity and fanaticism.



Argumentatively, what I am trying to say here is that while all of us throughout the world have some kind understanding about the gravity of COVID-19 and also have realization about its effect on human life, why in that case, some of us will deliberately violate the rules of restricted mass gathering? Tens of thousands of people performed funeral prayer of a religious leader fully defying Government restrictions of mass gathering which was captioned in the international Medias tarnishing the image of the country and also simultaneously putting many people on direct risk of contamination.



Many people from other parts of the country and surrounding madrasha students assembled in the funeral prayer at Sarail in Brahmanbaria recently which terrified everyone about the implications of such gathering which might be very suicidal for the whole nation.



Administration and Intelligence Department should have known and visualized about this gathering. Moreover, this type of defiance in government order is a kind of indicative where a group of hegemonic power wants to show that they have less care for the state authority; rather, symbolically they form a power within the state. If we are not cautious about such symptomatic virus, it might take turn into an epidemic. We must be aware of it.



The writer is former vice chancellor of a public university in Bangladesh, now teaches at Jagannath University

















As of yesterday, Bangladesh has confirmed the death of more than 120 persons totalling 3772 infected with 493 victims in one day which is the biggest single day jump of the identified affected persons in the country. If we observe the process of contamination, it is clearly reflected that the victims in the country are increasing progressively at a higher rate everyday consistently to make the number alarmingly higher. At least two weeks ago, IEDCR Director, Prof. Meerjady Sabrina Flora warned us cautioning that it might turn into a (suicidal) epidemic if strong precaution is not taken in the country; yet, some people from us seem to be very callas and reckless. 