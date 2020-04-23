GP posts Tk 10.7b net profit in Q1 2020













The operator also ended the quarter with 75.3 million total customers, of which 53.6%, or 40.4 million, are internet customers. During the first quarter, the operator also registered a 24.6% growth in data revenue year on year (YoY).

Net profit after taxes (NPAT) for the first quarter was BDT 10.7 billion, with 29.6% margin. Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at BDT 7.92.

In the first quarter, GP invested BDT 0.4 Bn for network coverage, and added 197 new 4G sites to their network. The total number of sites stands at 16,542.

