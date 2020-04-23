Video
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:36 AM
Home Business

GP posts Tk 10.7b net profit in Q1 2020

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Grameenphone Ltd. (GP) reported total revenues of BDT 36.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020, registering a 3.7% growth from the same period last year.




The operator also ended the quarter with 75.3 million total customers, of which 53.6%, or 40.4 million, are internet customers. During the first quarter, the operator also registered a 24.6% growth in data revenue year on year (YoY).
Net profit after taxes (NPAT) for the first quarter was BDT 10.7 billion, with 29.6% margin. Earnings per share (EPS) for the period stood at BDT 7.92.
In the first quarter, GP invested BDT 0.4 Bn for network coverage, and added 197 new 4G sites to their network. The total number of sites stands at 16,542.
The company also paid out BDT 24.6 Bn equaling 68% of its total revenues, to the national exchequer in the form of taxes, VAT, duties, fees, 4G license and spectrum assignment.



GP posts Tk 10.7b net profit in Q1 2020
