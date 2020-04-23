3 un-entitled trade bodies seek stimulus package benefits





The trade bodies that applied for the fund include the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), the Bangladesh Local Carton Manufacturers Association (BLCMA), and the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).

However, the industries which applied are not entitled to get support under the guidelines of the package, said a high official of the central bank.

Some industries indirectly linked with the RMG sector and no direct link with exports have also sought support from the package as they claim to be in deep trouble owing to the coronavirus pandemic, as per BB sources.

Only export-oriented industries can apply for loans to pay wages of their employees for April, May, and June, according to guidelines of the fund.

If all the trade bodies' demands are to be accommodated, the size of the fund will have to be increased in double figure from the existing Tk5,000 crore, also said the central bank official.

As per BB guidelines regarding the stimulus package for export-oriented industries, the owners of the industries, which will be allowed to enjoy the loans, will have to pay back the fund within two years, or else they will be considered as defaulters.















