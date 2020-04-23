Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:36 AM
latest Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
Home Business

3 un-entitled trade bodies seek stimulus package benefits

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Apart from export based manufacturing sectors including garments, three trade bodies have applied for getting money from the Tk5,000 crore stimulus package, according to a Bangladesh Bank official.
The trade bodies that applied for the fund include the Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), the Bangladesh Local Carton Manufacturers Association (BLCMA), and the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS).
However, the industries which applied are not entitled to get support under the guidelines of the package, said a high official of the central bank.
Some industries indirectly linked with the RMG sector and no direct link with exports have also sought support from the package as they claim to be in deep trouble owing to the coronavirus pandemic, as per BB sources.
Only export-oriented industries can apply for loans to pay wages of their employees for April, May, and June, according to guidelines of the fund.
If all the trade bodies' demands are to be accommodated, the size of the fund will have to be increased in double figure from the existing Tk5,000 crore, also said the central bank official.
As per BB guidelines regarding the stimulus package for export-oriented industries, the owners of the industries, which will be allowed to enjoy the loans, will have to pay back the fund within two years, or else they will be considered as defaulters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP posts Tk 10.7b net profit in Q1 2020
3 un-entitled trade bodies seek stimulus package benefits
DCCI for stimulus package disbursement among MSMEs thru SoBs
SEACOM offers its convention centre for COVID-19 patients
Lockdown deprives 0.75m insurance agents of earnings
Falling exports, remittance inflow make USD costlier
Meghna Bank gets new Managing Director
Japan trade surplus dives 99pc in March as corona hits exports


Latest News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Sakib Al Hasan pays crab farm workers' salaries at last
Youth held for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Netrakona
Coronavirus pandemic 'amplifies press freedom threats'
Man dies with corona symptoms in Kushtia
13 admitted to Rajshahi hospitals with coronavirus symptoms
4 death reported in Naogaon
163 more quarantined in Rangamati
Body buried by UNO, OC after Alems refuse to hold janaza
Indians among 72 test positive in Barishal division
Most Read News
General holiday to be extended till May 5
COVID-19: Emphasis on research and use of modern technology
264 UK, 154 Turkish citizens leave Dhaka
Virus death toll reaches 120
Karwan Bazar retail sales asked to stop as 6 corona cases found
27 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia
House owner held for evicting tenant
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Paddy prices drop in harvesting season
Unregulated movement of people worrying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft