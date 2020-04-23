Video
Home Business

DCCI for stimulus package disbursement among MSMEs thru SoBs

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) suggested disbursement of stimulus packages among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), through state-owned banks (SoBs).
The suggestion was made in a telephonic discussion between the DCCI President Shams Mahmud and the Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, on Monday.
DCCI President appreciated the proactive steps taken by the Prime Minister and the announcement of Finance Ministry on the stimulus packages especially for MSMEs.
The DCCI President mentioned that in spite of the measures being announced, cottage, MSMEs may face hurdles in getting required access to finance from banks under the packages announced.
He said most of the cottage, SMEs, MSMEs and cash-transaction-based traders may be deprived in getting stimulus funds from the banks because of the requirements of having loans and due to lack of good relation with the banks.
As a way forward, DCCI proposes to utilize SOBs to disburse stimulus funds particularly for MSMEs. DCCI also proposes to the Finance Ministry to chalk out a plan for a considered gradual opening up of different business sectors.
In response Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, MP said  that the Finance Ministry had adopted a policy for bringing out an inclusive, transparent financial stimulus packages with people from all sectors in mind.
He said, his ministry was also engaging with foreign development partners in order for bringing in funds at a low cost to further boost the stimulus packages.
The Finance Minister also mentioned the programmes undertaken by the government to ensure food security. All these measures are being undertaken in a transparent way with clear identifications to ensure transparency.
DCCI President Shams Mahmud thanked the Finance Minister and the efforts of the Ministry during this unprecedented time and taking the time to engage and take suggestions from all stakeholders.


