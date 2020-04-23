Video
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:36 AM
Home Business

SEACOM offers its convention centre for COVID-19 patients

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

The country's leading business house the SEACOM Group has offered its sister concern the City Convention Centre for the use of coronavirus infected patients.
It said the convention centre is spacious enough to accommodate a large number of patients and hoped that the relevant authorities of the government handling the coronavirus pandemic in the country would be interested to use venue located at an ideal spot in the country's main port city.
Chittagong-based the SEACOM Group of Bangladesh is reputed for shipping, trading and manufacturing with its headquarters at Agrabad Commercial Area.
"We feel, it is our responsibility to stand beside the people and the country in this grim situation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the world including Bangladesh," SEACOM Group and Premier Cement Managing Director Syed Amirul. Huq told The Daily Observer over telephone late on Tuesday.
Following the offer Chittagong City Corporation Mayor,  the District Civil Surgeon and other relevant officials of district administration have initiated talks with SEACOM Group for the optimum use of the Conversation Centre located at Halishahar, Chittagong near the country's prime port.
Amirul said SEACOM Group will develop the facilities at the center to suit the hospitalisation of the infected patients,  as per the advice of the medical experts.
Meanwhile Chittagong City Major AJM Nasir Uddin has discussed with local Coordinator of Bangladesh Army about  using the Convention Centre. They are weighing the options to use the facility either as an isolation or a quarantine centre.  It is expected that they will soon come up with a decision.
However, the Bangladesh Army is the sole authority about giving a decision about setting up isolation and quarantine centres for virus infection suspects and coronavirus positive patients.  Recently Bangladesh Army has selected a 350-bed capacity space at the Chittagong Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and another 300-bed capacity space at the Textile Mills College adjacent to Amin Jute Mills in Chittagong as quarantine centre.
There is every prospect that the City Convention Centre will be chosen as an ideal isolation centre.










« PreviousNext »

