Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:36 AM
Lockdown deprives 0.75m insurance agents of earnings

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Mizanur Rahman

A total of 7.5 lakh (0.75 million)  field agents of different insurance companies are in financial trouble due to ongoing lockdown across the country following coronavirus outbreak.             
They generally open the insurance policy and receive commissions from renewal fees and subsequent routine instalment regular insurance premium. The lockdown has ruined their earnings.
Hafizur Rahman, an insurance worker, said that the sale of insurance policies and collection of renewal premiums have been stopped due to the epidemic of coronavirus. As a result, insurance companies agents will not get any commission.  According to the rules the agents  do not have any salary allowance outside the commission of sale of insurance policy.
According to sources, there are currently 78 public and private life and non-life insurance companies operating in the country. Another life insurance company recently received approval. About 750,000 men and women are working in different positions of these insurance companies, including agents and employers of agents.
Ziaul Haque, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chartered Life Insurance has demanded an incentive for a large number of these insurance workers.
He said field level agents have no source of income if they cannot open or renew the policy. For this, emergency funds can be funded during their. From there their assistance can be provided.
Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President of Bangladesh Insurance Association said that the whole world is in turmoil now because of coronavirus.   Bangladesh is also having a difficult time.
"We have written proposal to the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) to provide incentives to the insurance sector," he said.
Meanwhile, the BIA proposal from IDRA has been sent to the Ministry of Finance. Aleya Begum, an insurance agent, said the sale of insurance policies and collection of renewal premiums have stopped due to coronavirus. In this case, the other employees of the insurance industry receive salary and allowance at the end of the month, but we do not have that opportunity.
"We get of commission only. We are suffaring with our families," she said.










