

Falling exports, remittance inflow make USD costlier

But in open market due to rising pressure of imports, the US dollar is being sold at Tk3-4 higher than the spot value.

In currency transactions, the spot value is influenced by the demands of individuals and businesses wishing to transact in a foreign currency, as well as by forex traders.

According to a senior banker working in a private bank said in the coronavirus epidemic situation dollars inflow was in slower pace and in the meantime the import for raw materials after a short break has started again and it is rising.

He said due to this demand-supply gap dollars are becoming stronger against local currency.

According to the banker, to meet the clients' demand many banks are in pressure and as the central bank can't supply as per demand, it is being sold at higher prices than the spot rates.

He said currently many banks are to settle their parties' import payments which were stuck due to China's total lockdown and it is also need to meet new import demands.

A senior official in the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said as per market demand they inject dollars every year and by this time in the coronavirus outbreak they have already sold $200 million.

He said, "We are monitoring the market and if is in need we will take measures to ease the situation."

Amir Hossain another senior banker working in a private commercial bank said dollars are becoming costlier due to remittance inflow decline.

He said, "We are in pressure to settle import payments".

According to an importer the banks are taking Tk86-Tk87 against a dollar which is higher than the spot value set by the BB. He said unless you pay the banks will say they do not have sufficient dollars.

He alleged even few banks are selling one dollar atTk88 which is unethical.

The official statistics said export earnings during first nine months (July-March, FY19) fell by 6.24 per cent to Tk28.97 billion.

On the other hand as per BB data remittance inflow in March was the lowest in last fifteen months. The March remittance inflow was $1287 million which is 13.34 per cent lower than the corresponding month of the last fiscal.















