Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 April, 2020, 5:36 AM
latest Dr Saadat Husain passes away      
Home Business

Falling exports, remittance inflow make USD costlier

Published : Thursday, 23 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Samsul Huda

Falling exports, remittance inflow make USD costlier

Falling exports, remittance inflow make USD costlier

In the wake of the falling exports of the country and remittance inflow, the US dollar (USD) has become pricier selling at Tk 2 higher than spot value of Tk84.99 according to bankers.
But in open market due to rising pressure of imports, the US dollar is being sold at Tk3-4 higher than the spot value.
In currency transactions, the spot value is influenced by the demands of individuals and businesses wishing to transact in a foreign currency, as well as by forex traders.
According to a senior banker working in a private bank said in the coronavirus epidemic situation dollars inflow was in slower pace and in the meantime the import for raw materials after a short break has started again and it is rising.
He said due to this demand-supply gap dollars are becoming stronger against local currency.
According to the banker, to meet the clients' demand many banks are in pressure and as the central bank can't supply as per demand, it is being sold at higher prices than the spot rates.
He said currently many banks are to settle their parties' import payments which were stuck due to China's total lockdown and it is also need to meet new import demands.
A senior official in the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said as per market demand they inject dollars every year and by this time in the coronavirus outbreak they have already sold $200 million.
He said, "We are monitoring the market and if is in need we will take measures to ease the situation."
Amir Hossain another senior banker working in a private commercial bank said dollars are becoming costlier due to remittance inflow decline.
He said, "We are in pressure to settle import payments".
According to an importer the banks are taking Tk86-Tk87 against a dollar which is higher than the spot value set by the BB. He said unless you pay the banks will say they do not have sufficient dollars.
He alleged even few banks are selling one dollar atTk88 which is unethical.
The official statistics said export earnings during first nine months (July-March, FY19) fell by 6.24 per cent to  Tk28.97 billion.
On the other hand as per BB data remittance inflow in March was the lowest in last fifteen months. The March remittance inflow was $1287 million which is 13.34 per cent lower than the corresponding month of the last fiscal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GP posts Tk 10.7b net profit in Q1 2020
3 un-entitled trade bodies seek stimulus package benefits
DCCI for stimulus package disbursement among MSMEs thru SoBs
SEACOM offers its convention centre for COVID-19 patients
Lockdown deprives 0.75m insurance agents of earnings
Falling exports, remittance inflow make USD costlier
Meghna Bank gets new Managing Director
Japan trade surplus dives 99pc in March as corona hits exports


Latest News
Dr Saadat Husain passes away
Sakib Al Hasan pays crab farm workers' salaries at last
Youth held for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in Netrakona
Coronavirus pandemic 'amplifies press freedom threats'
Man dies with corona symptoms in Kushtia
13 admitted to Rajshahi hospitals with coronavirus symptoms
4 death reported in Naogaon
163 more quarantined in Rangamati
Body buried by UNO, OC after Alems refuse to hold janaza
Indians among 72 test positive in Barishal division
Most Read News
General holiday to be extended till May 5
COVID-19: Emphasis on research and use of modern technology
264 UK, 154 Turkish citizens leave Dhaka
Virus death toll reaches 120
Karwan Bazar retail sales asked to stop as 6 corona cases found
27 Bangladeshis die of coronavirus infection in Saudi Arabia
House owner held for evicting tenant
Combined research on built environment & health needed
Paddy prices drop in harvesting season
Unregulated movement of people worrying
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft